Bihar Assembly: BJP members put govt in dock over law & order

Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed uproarious sciences on Monday over the kidnapping and murder of a boy from Bihta in Patna district, with opposition BJP attacking the government for not being able to control “fast deteriorating” law and order situation. Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha interacts with the media outside the Bihar Assembly on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

As soon as the House began its proceedings, the Opposition raised the issue of murder of a 12-year-old boy, whose burnt body was later recovered, and trooped into the well on law and order issue, shouting slogans.

“All that had been forgotten have returned to haunt the state. Extortion, kidnapping, murder and loot are being reported regularly, but the government is helpless, as it knows how and why such incidents have witnessed a sudden spurt. If anti-socials get protection, they will only get emboldened,” said leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra’s accusation that there was a BJP link to the Bihta murder further angered the BJP leaders. “BJP wants such incidents to take place so that they could defame them government,” Birendra said.

BJP MLA Pawan Jaiswal raised the case of missing doctor of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), who was initially suspected to have committed suicide by jumping into river Ganga, but his body could not be found so far.

“Bihar needs Yogi model to control law and order situation. Nitish Kumar is a competent person and he had done it between 2005 and 2010. But now he seems to have lost control over the administration due to growing pressure from the alliance partner,” he added.

Outside the assembly, BJP leaders raised the law and order issue and shouted slogans at the main entrance with placards and banners.

Though Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary managed to calm down BJP members inside the House and continued with the question hour, the leader of Opposition again raised the issue of abduction of another boy, son of a doctor in Muzaffarpur, who was later recovered safely. It came to light that the boy had been abducted for ransom.

During the Zero Hour, Sinha said a minister had been named in the FIR in the case and he is present in the House. “The CM is also here. I had moved an adjournment motion on the matter, but it was turned down . The minister has been accused of threatening the family members,” he said, but the Speaker did not allow him to continue and continued with the proceedings. Later, Sinha walked out of the House alone.

During the question hour, chief minister Nitish Kumar intervened during a question from BJP’s Nitish Mishra on how many sportsperson have been given jobs during the last seven years. “It was started during the tenure of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, when I was in his cabinet. We are doing it in Bihar also. We have started the process,” CM Kumar said.

