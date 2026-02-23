Patna, The Bihar assembly on Monday passed an appropriation Bill to clear decks for withdrawal of the state's annual budgetary provision of more than ₹3.47 lakh crore for 2026-27 from the consolidated fund. Bihar assembly passes Appropriation Bill

The Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2026, tabled by Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, was passed by voice vote.

"The size of Bihar's budget has increased significantly in recent years. From ₹23,885 crore in 2004-05, it has increased to ₹3,47,589 lakh crore. This reflects the state's enhanced capacity to invest in development, infrastructure, and social sectors," Yadav said.

Following the principle of "development with justice," the state government has achieved several milestones in employment, education, health, agriculture, and basic infrastructure through the first and second phases of Seven Resolves , he said.

"Now, with the resolve of Saat Nischay-3 , the goal has been set to place Bihar among the developed states of the country by 2030," said the minister.

The objective of the Saat Nischay-3 is 'Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan' , to reduce the difficulties in the lives of all citizens of the state and to make their lives easier, he said.

The Bihar cabinet had recently given its nod to roll out Saat Nischay-3 over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030, with the objective of Bihar's inclusion among the developed states. The state government has already implemented two 'Saat Nischay' programmes since 2015.

Under the resolve of Saat Nischay - Double Employment, Double Income - the state aims to double per capita income, provide ₹10,000 to women of every family under a scheme to run livelihood activities, provide assistance up to ₹2 lakh to beneficiaries to expand their employment, enhance beneficiaries' work skills through employment-oriented training and prioritise the inclusion of 94 lakh poor families identified in the caste-based survey, he said.

"More than 50 lakh jobs and employment opportunities have been provided to youth in the last five years . In the next five years, the target is to double this and create one crore employment opportunities. Bihar is committed to preparing skilled manpower in accordance with the demands of the global era.

"Our industrial policy is focused on generating maximum employment in the state. Emphasis is being laid on micro and small industries, and the Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has been constituted. The Bihar Entrepreneurs and Businessmen Commission has also been formed in the interest of entrepreneurs," the minister said.

Bihar has made notable progress in many sectors and strengthened the foundations of its development in the last 10 years, Yadav claimed.

Earlier, participating in the discussion, opposition RJD Chief Whip Kumar Sarvjeet alleged, "The NDA government in the state has miserably failed in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. They are simply misleading people. The law and order situation has completely collapsed and the ¦government is least bothered about problems being faced by farmers, youth and socially and economically marginalised people".

