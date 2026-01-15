Bihar: Bullet found in postmortem of Class 11 girl; cops probe ‘unnatural death’

Police in Bihar’s Supaul district have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in her room on Tuesday evening. Her family members initially lodged a case of unnatural death (UD) with the police, claiming she had fallen from a staircase, but a postmortem examination revealed a bullet lodged in her chest. Representational image.

“The family members have lodged a UD case, but police have started probing the matter seriously after the postmortem report,” superintendent of police (SP) Sarath RS said, adding, “We are probing the case from all possible angles.”

Dr Thakur Prasad, who conducted the postmortem at the Supaul district hospital, said, “The bullet injury is the prime reason for death and we have extracted a bullet from her chest.” He added, “Police will probe the incident.”

The incident occurred in Bhimnagar panchayat under Bhimnagar police station limits on Tuesday evening. The family took the girl to the sub-divisional hospital in Birpur, where doctors declared her dead. The deceased was a Class XI student and was allegedly watching television when the incident took place.

Later, the girl’s uncle lodged a UD case at Bhimnagar police station, citing a fall from a staircase as the cause of death. However, doctors allegedly alerted the police to the suspicious nature of the death, following which officers reached the girl’s house and sent the body to the district hospital for postmortem, during which the bullet was discovered.

“After the postmortem, the matter came to light,” police said, adding, “As the girl’s father is a big contractor with strong political clout, nobody has come forward against him.”