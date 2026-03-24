Bhabua/Sasaram , Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched development projects and schemes worth around ₹689 crore in Bihar's Kaimur and Rohtas districts on Tuesday during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar launches projects, schemes worth ₹689 crore during 'Samridhi Yatra'

The yatra, his first state-wide tour after returning to power in the state with a thumping majority, was launched in January from the West Champaran district.

Besides unveiling the projects, the chief minister also reviewed ongoing development schemes in both districts on Tuesday.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said, "The CM launched 204 development projects/schemes worth ₹209 crore in Kaimur district. These included the inauguration of 161 projects/schemes worth ₹162 crore and laying foundation stones for 43 projects worth ₹47 crore..

In the district, Kumar distributed cheques to Jeevika Didis under the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme, e-rickshaws under the Sustainable Livelihood Scheme and battery-operated tricycles to differently-abled beneficiaries.

Through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society , an autonomous body under the Department of Rural Development, the state government is spearheading the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, locally known as Jeevika, for the social and economic empowerment of the rural poor.

Women associated with the project are called Jeevika Didis.

The chief minister also reviewed the progress of several development projects in the district, including the construction of new block-cum-circle office buildings, the establishment of a degree college in Adhaura, and the restoration of the Bagahi-Kuradi Link Canal Project.

Later in the day, Kumar launched development projects and schemes worth around ₹480 crore in the Rohtas district.

These included the inauguration of 179 schemes and projects worth ₹159 crore, and laying foundation stones for 129 schemes worth ₹321 crore, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Education Minister and Rohtas District In-charge Minister Sunil Kumar, Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash and senior officials were present on the occasion.

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