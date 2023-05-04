JD-U demands ban on Bajrang Dal, Nitish says united opposition will take stand

After Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MP Kaushlendra Kumar on Wednsday demanded that the Bajrang Dal should be banned “as it organises mob and whips up passion in the name of Ram, which leads to misunderstanding and problem,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the matter would be discussed when all the opposition parties would sit together and decide what is the best for the country.

JD-U MP referred to Bajrang Dal as an organisation which induces mob violence in name of God Ram (File Photo)

“When our government comes, we will work out a strategy for everything. Right now, I have nothing to say in it. Let the time come,” Kumar said on Thursday speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function in Patna.

He added, “What is happening in the country is before all. History is being changed. I am selflessly trying to unite all opposition parties, as I don’t want anything for myself. I will also go to Odisha to meet CM Naveen Patnaik in the days to come. My entire focus is on uniting the opposition.”

Speaking after a meeting on Wednesday Kaushlendra referred to Bajrang Dal as an organisation which induces mob violence in the name of God Ram.

“Everyone prays to God Ram, but they (Bajrang Dal) whip up passion in the name of Ram and misunderstandings can lead to any problem. It must be banned. We will ban it, just watch,” he said.

The statement comes at a time when the Congress in its manifesto for polls-bound Karnataka also announced that they will ban Bajrang Dal.

Meanwhile, the statement to ban the Bajrang Dal has been criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who are already demonstrating over the arrest of their former MLA Jawahar Prasad in connection with communal violence in Sasaram during Ram Navami.

BJP spokesman Arvind Singh said that it was ridiculous, but not surprising to see Grand Alliance (GA) leaders speaking like this.

“The Congress earlier questioned Ram and the need for Ram Temple. Now, in its company, JD-U has also got a sudden awakening after so many years. I will urge Nitish Kumar to altogether ban Hindus from staying in Bihar. One day an RJD leader speaks of banning Bageshwar Dham preacher Dhiendra Shastri and the next day a JD-U MP speaks of banning Bajrang Dal. Hindus understand the appeasement politics,” he added.

Political analysts feel the trend of revolving politics around religion and caste would gather momentum in the days to come in Bihar, as well as, elsewhere to set clear-cut agenda ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Caste and religion both will be more dominant factors than before in Bihar, politics will get increasingly polarised. After liberalisation, desired growth is not there and politicians have failed in their promises. They have nothing to offer to the people. They use caste and religion to distract people’s attention from core issues of economic fundamentals concerning them,” said DM Diwakar, social analyst and former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies.

