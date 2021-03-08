IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar Congress leaders in competitive show of strength to lead state unit
The approaching end of Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' yatra is likely to trigger a fresh churning in Bihar Congress.( (ANI Photo)/Representative)
The approaching end of Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' yatra is likely to trigger a fresh churning in Bihar Congress.( (ANI Photo)/Representative)
patna news

Bihar Congress leaders in competitive show of strength to lead state unit

  • Several party leaders are putting their best foot forward in order to stake a claim to lead the party in the state, said party leaders.
READ FULL STORY
By Subash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:21 AM IST

As the deadline for the long-awaited revamp of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) is drawing closer, prominent Congress leaders, particularly those aspiring to lead the state unit, are mobilising resources and manpower for a show of strength in the last leg of Kisan Satyagrah Yatra led by Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, starting March 13, said party leaders aware of the developments.

During this four-day tour to Mithilachal, Das would meet party’s functionaries in seven districts, including Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Arwal and Jehanabad. He is expected to pick leaders for the new state committee after the Kisan Satyagrah Yatra-cum-consultations with party’s functionaries across the state. Das was nominated as the Bihar Congress in-charge on January 11, replacing Shaktisinh Gohil, and embarked on a three-phased Kisan Satyagraha Yatra on January 26.

Soon after taking over as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das had announced

Sensing the significance of the last leg of the yatra, many senior leaders have toured their respective areas of influence, particularly in Mithilanchal, to encourage their supporters to put up an impressive show, said some party leaders on condition of anonymity.

Former AICC general secretary Shakeel Ahmad, who had earlier rebelled against the party and thereby got suspended, AICC media panelist Prem Chandra Mishra, former Congress legislature party leader Ashok Kumar, et al, held preparatory meetings with party workers in Madhubani and Sitamarhi districts on Sunday, apparently to leave a lasting impression on the party in-charge before he undertake the reshuffle exercise, said party leaders.

Also Read: Bihar aims to vaccinate 1 lakh women on International Women's Day

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha and party’s campaign committee chief and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad have already visited the areas to be covered by Das during the last phase of campaigning. Former BPCC vice-president Pravin Singh Kushwaha, who put up a massive show of strength in Bhagalpur during the second phase of the yatra, has also reached Patna after meeting a string of AICC seniors in Delhi to coordinate with the programme.

BPCC spokesman Rajesh Rathore said Das would arrive in Patna on March 12 and start his journey from Samastipur the next day, where he is expected to address a farmers’ conclave to mobilise against the newly-enacted farm reform laws. Das is set to attend seven farmers’ conclave in the last leg of the yatra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar news bihar congress
Close
Jan Aushadhi stores sell more than 900 medicines and 150 surgical items at discounted prices, sometimes as cheap as 20-30% of the market rate, according to the government.(HT/File Photo)
Jan Aushadhi stores sell more than 900 medicines and 150 surgical items at discounted prices, sometimes as cheap as 20-30% of the market rate, according to the government.(HT/File Photo)
patna news

Bihar slow to push generic drugs using PM’s Janaushadhi project

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • In case of PMBJP, procurement is done directly through drug manufacturers by asking them to compete in tender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The approaching end of Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' yatra is likely to trigger a fresh churning in Bihar Congress.( (ANI Photo)/Representative)
The approaching end of Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' yatra is likely to trigger a fresh churning in Bihar Congress.( (ANI Photo)/Representative)
patna news

Bihar Congress leaders in competitive show of strength to lead state unit

By Subash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • Several party leaders are putting their best foot forward in order to stake a claim to lead the party in the state, said party leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar government has made special arrangement to vaccinate women on International Women's Day.(Reuters)
Bihar government has made special arrangement to vaccinate women on International Women's Day.(Reuters)
patna news

Bihar aims to vaccinate 1 lakh women on International Women's Day

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • A senior official said workers associated with the Jeevika scheme have been tasked with the job of ensuring high footfall of women for vaccination on March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo dated, Feb. 14, 2021, is seen the old Bankipore General Hospital building of Patna Medical College and Hospital, popularly known as the PMCH, in Patna.(PTI Photo)
In this file photo dated, Feb. 14, 2021, is seen the old Bankipore General Hospital building of Patna Medical College and Hospital, popularly known as the PMCH, in Patna.(PTI Photo)
patna news

Gandhians plead to Bihar govt to not demolish PMCH, other heritage structures

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:13 PM IST
  • Manu Gandhi, in whose arms Mahatma Gandhi had collapsed after falling to bullets of an assassin on January 30, 1948, in Delhi's Birla House, was his dutiful companion in the crusade for Independence and a chronicler of his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being prepared. ((Pratik Chorge/HT Photo))
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being prepared. ((Pratik Chorge/HT Photo))
patna news

More staff, SOPs in line to get senior citizens to vaccination centres in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • The low footfall has prompted the state to mobilise more technical manpower so that senior citizens do not have to wait for vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani's brother Santosh Kumar Sahani attends a government program at Hajipur, in Vaishali on Friday. (ANI)
Bihar Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani's brother Santosh Kumar Sahani attends a government program at Hajipur, in Vaishali on Friday. (ANI)
patna news

Bihar minister sends brother to govt function, faces opposition anger

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • The minister, who is a leader of the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), later said he will make sure to attend events where he is scheduled to be present in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey speaks to the press in this file photo. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey speaks to the press in this file photo. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

State health min says Bihar 'almost' fulfils WHO's doctor-population ratio

PTI, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Referring to the WHO norm of having one physician for 1,000 of population, Pandey said the state which has 12 crore population should have 1,20,000 doctors, but currently it has 1,19,000 doctors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The money has allegedly been siphoned away from the drinking tap water scheme.(Representative Photo)
The money has allegedly been siphoned away from the drinking tap water scheme.(Representative Photo)
patna news

Bihar panchayat officials accused of withdrawing 70 lakh without doing work

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • A BJP leader has urged chief minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that the money meant for welfare scheme is spent for its purpose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishore is inspecting examinee students at examination centre in Patna(HT File)
Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishore is inspecting examinee students at examination centre in Patna(HT File)
patna news

Bihar: Evaluation of intermediate exam papers begin

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Copy evaluation for Matric examination conducted by Bihar state education board will begin on March 12 and conclude on March 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers at Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, India, on Sunday, December 13, 2020.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Healthcare workers at Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, India, on Sunday, December 13, 2020.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
patna news

No new Covid-19 cases at Bihar’s NMCH, classes stalled, exams put on hold

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • After the death of a 2016-batch final-year MBBS student at the NMCH, Shubhendu Shubham (23), who had contracted the virus, the state health department had advised the medical college to get real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) test of all medicos done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IGIMS building in Patna.(HT file photo)
The IGIMS building in Patna.(HT file photo)
patna news

No city from Bihar in top 10 of Ease of Living Index, Patna climbs a notch

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • Four cities from Bihar -- Patna, Biharsharif, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, participated in the survey. Muzaffarpur was adjudged the lowest in the Ease of Living Index.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar schools, coaching institutions to reopen from January 4
Bihar schools, coaching institutions to reopen from January 4
education

Bihar minister promises focus on teaching in mother tongue and learning outcomes

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:06 PM IST
  • The minister was replying to the debate on his department’s budgetary demand of 38,035 crore, which was passed by the Bihar Vidhan Sabha
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of people gathered at Simaria Ghat, 19 km from Begusarai for a holy dip during Kartik Purnima celebrations.(HT Photo/File )
Hundreds of people gathered at Simaria Ghat, 19 km from Begusarai for a holy dip during Kartik Purnima celebrations.(HT Photo/File )
patna news

Bihar Dy CM promises makeover of Hindu holy site at Simaria Ghat

By Subash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • The deputy CM acknowledged the members’ sentiments and said he would strive to resolve the issues affecting the devotees and tourists
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
patna news

Bihar: Two women raped, two minors shot at in separate incidents

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:08 PM IST
The 35-year-old was allegedly gang-raped and stabbed in front of her 13-year-old son in Jamui. Police said the accused barged into her house and one of them stabbed her when she raised an alarm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Phanishwar Nath Renu's Birth Centenary is being celebrated on March 4
Phanishwar Nath Renu's Birth Centenary is being celebrated on March 4
patna news

Phanishwar Nath Renu’s birth centenary: Call to turn village into tourist spot

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
  • Nitish Kumar had got Renu Bhawan built in the village at a cost of two crore but tourism infrastructure needs to be developed for customized tour packages, says Renu's son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP