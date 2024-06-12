 Bihar: Father-son lawyer duo gunned down in Chhapra - Hindustan Times
Bihar: Father-son lawyer duo gunned down in Chhapra

ByAvinash Kumar
Jun 12, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Family members of the deceased told the police that the incident took place when the duo was heading to the court from their Methwalia residence

A 68-year-old lawyer, and his 35-year-old practicing son were shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants near Kendriya Vidyalaya on the state highway under Muffasil police station limits in Saran district around 8am on Wednesday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The police suspect personal enmity over land dispute behind the murder. Lawyers of the Chhapra civil court staged protests over the incident as both Ram Ayodhya Rai and his son Sunil practised there.

Family members of the deceased told the police that the incident took place when the duo was heading to the court from their Methwalia residence.

As soon as they reached a secluded place, five gunmen on two bikes intercepted them and fired indiscriminately from point blank range. At least six to eight bullets were pumped into their bodies as they slumped to the ground.

Locals and passersby rushed them to the hospital where they declared brought dead. “Ram Ayodhya, a senior advocate and former additional PP, along with his son were going to the civil court on their bike. Five assailants on two motorcycles intercepted and fired shots at them,” Chhapra Bar Council president Amrendra Singh said, adding that the association will go on indefinite strike if the killers are not arrested within 24 hours.

Saran SP Kumar Ashish and other police officials rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident. The police recovered five empty cartridges from the spot. “The forensics team has collected the evidence. Post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted. Prima facie evidence indicates a land dispute with neighbours and threats by some rival clients,” Ashish said. Two suspects have been detained for interrogation.

Many advocate associations in the state capital of Patna condemned the murder. “We demand the arrest of culprits within 24 hours, and completion of investigation within a fortnight,” lawyer Shashikant Yadav Sadhu said, adding that the incident reflected the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: Father-son lawyer duo gunned down in Chhapra
