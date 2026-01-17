The Bihar government is moving fast to deliver on its big election pledge to offer jobs to youth, with plans underway to fill around 175,000 vacant posts in various departments this year. Bihar gears up for mega job push: Over 175,000 posts up for grabs in 2026

Soon after taking over as the chief minister Nitish Kumar asked every department head to identify vacant positions and get the rosters cleared through the general administration department (GAD) by the end of last December. That directive has set the stage for a coordinated rush of hirings, directly challenging the Opposition’s campaign rhetoric on employment while pushing toward the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) goal of enabling 10 million jobs over the next five years.

Departments have already submitted details on roughly 175,000 vacancies, and more were due by the December 31 cutoff. The GAD has been verifying rosters and sending requisitions to bodies like the Bihar Public Service Commission, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Central Selection Board of Constables, and Bihar Staff Selection Commission. Requisitions for about 150,000 posts are already with these agencies, and preliminary exams are being lined up. The Chief Secretary’s office is keeping a close weekly watch to keep things moving. A full recruitment calendar for the year should be out soon, giving unemployed youngsters across the state something concrete to look forward to after years of waiting on stalled processes.

The education department leads with the largest chunk, reporting around 48,200 openings, including around 28,000 posts of teachers to be filled up through the teachers’ recruitment examination-4 (TRE-4) by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The process to fill up around 9000 posts of block education officers has already been launched, along with 7,200 special teachers across the state.

Education department officials said that vacancies of teachers in higher secondary schools may be assessed later, as the state government is planning high schools at panchayat levels. This is apart from the vacancies in colleges and universities, the requisition of which has been sought by the governor-cum-chancellor of universities from all varsities.

Health is another priority area, with the department eyeing 40,000 to 46,000 appointments this year. Health minister Mangal Pandey has spoken of a focused drive, including a quick three-month push for over 32,000 staff to bolster hospitals and clinics. Exams are done for more than 12,000 technical posts like pharmacists, lab technicians and theatre assistants, and recommendations are expected soon from the BTSC. Separate notifications cover specialist doctors, nurses, ANMs and faculty for new medical colleges.

The home department has also proposed to recruit around 22,000 constables and sub-inspectors this year. Recent advertisements have covered more than 19,000 constables through the CSBC for the coming cycles, plus separate calls for several thousand more, with sub-inspector and other ranks also in the pipeline.

Energy and agriculture are also contributing solidly, with 7,500 and 5,500 posts respectively, while other sections handle everything from field inspectors to clerical roles. The revenue department and newly created civil aviation and sports departments are also looking to recruit roughly 12,000 personnel in different positions to run their offices efficiently.

This push builds on the previous five years, when the government claims to have delivered five million jobs under Saat Nischay-2, combining direct appointments with private opportunities through investments and startups. The emphasis now is on clean, roster-based selections to clear backlogs and ease the unemployment pressure that has long weighed on Bihar’s young population.

Additional chief secretary, GAD, B Rajendra, could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts.