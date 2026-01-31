Bihar govt doubles scholarships, hostels for SC/ST students for educational equity: Minister

In a bid to bridge educational gaps for marginalised sections, the state government has rolled out a series of reforms aimed at empowering scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) students. Bihar SC and ST Welfare Minister Lakhendra Kumar Raushan addressing a press conference at Soochna Bhawan on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Announcing this at a press conference, SC and ST welfare department minister Lakhendra Kumar Roshan on Friday said that the schemes were launched at a time when Bihar is striving to achieve its “Viksit Bihar” vision— a developed state by 2047, stressing for inclusive growth. With SC and ST populations forming about 20% of the state’s population, such initiatives are crucial in addressing historical inequalities rooted in caste-based discrimination and poverty, which have long hindered access to quality education, the minister added.

Citing the cabinet’s decision of doubling the annual pre-matric scholarships for SC and ST students from classes I to X under the state’s pre-matric scholarship scheme, the minister said the hike, effective immediately in the current financial year, is set to benefit around 27 lakh students across the state. Roshan, flanked by department officials including secretary Sandeep Kumar R Pudakalkatti and director Priyanka Rani, underlined these steps being aligned with broader goals of social and economic upliftment. “Our department plays a crucial role in mainstreaming SC and ST communities through education,” he said.

Breaking down the revisions, students in classes I to IV are now entitled for ₹1,200 annually, up from ₹600. Scholarships for students of classes V and VI jumps to ₹2,400 from ₹1,200, while those in classes VII to X will get ₹3,600 instead of ₹1,800. Hostel residents across all these classes will see their scholarships hiked to ₹6,000 from ₹3,000. The government has allocated ₹519.64 crore for this scheme, underscoring its commitment amid Bihar’s ongoing efforts to improve literacy rates, which lag behind the national average at around 63%.

The minister said that the post-matric scholarships under the Mukhya Mantri Anusuchit Jati evam Anusuchit Janjati Praveshikottar Chhatravritti Yojana have also been overhauled. Now, SC and ST students aspiring to join premier academic institutions like IITs, NITs, AIIMS, NIFT, CIMP and LNMIM—whether run by the central or the state governments— the government will now cover the entire fee without any limit. Previously, financial help was capped at ₹70,000 to ₹90,000, often making the family of the students to share extra burden. The minister said, “This removes financial barriers, allowing our students to dream big without worry.”

The minister further said that the reforms extend to non-government institutions as well. “Annual fees for ITI courses have been raised to ₹7,500 from ₹5,000; for diplomas, polytechnics and equivalents, it’s ₹15,000 up from ₹10,000; and for other professional or technical courses, ₹25,000 from ₹15,000. These adjustments cover tuition and other charges, making vocational training more accessible in a state where unemployment among youth remains a major concern.

Officials said the department is expanding hostel facilities to ensure safe lodging, particularly for rural students. New hostels have been sanctioned in 276 out of 534 blocks, with plans to cover all in the next five years. In areas with high SC/ST populations, 60 new 100-bed hostels are sanctioned in the 136 underserved blocks. A special focus on girls’ education includes constructing 100 Savitribai Phule Girls Hostels—named after the pioneering Indian social reformer—in 18 districts, each with 100 beds. Tenders will be floated soon to construct the hostels at several locations. In the first phase, similar hostels will open in each district, promoting gender equity in a region where female literacy hovers around 50%.

Complementing these are the department’s 91 operational residential schools: 50 for boys, 37 for girls, and four co-educational. With 44,240 seats available, demand is soaring—over 70,500 applications have poured in for just 8,595 vacancies this year. The minister said that teaching quality has improved considerably owing to enhancement in educational tech. The department has already sanctioned the construction of as many as 28 new schools, the construction of which are set to complete by the end of 2025-26.