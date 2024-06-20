Bihar govt releases funds for salary, pension in state varsities to clear backlog

The Bihar government on Wednesday released the funds for payment of last fiscal’s backlog salary to teachers, employees, guest teachers at universities in the state as well as pensioners. It also released the funds for the new fiscal 2024-25 up to June. (Representative file photo)

It also released the funds for the new fiscal 2024-25 up to June.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The government released ₹308.18 crore grant-in-aid for the state universities and constituent colleges, minority and aided institutions for salary and pension to teachers and employees on sanctioned posts for January and February in the previous fiscal.

Also Read: No reason to withhold Bihar teachers’ exam: BPSC chairman

Magadh University received highest funds for backlog payment at ₹67.20 crore, followed by TM Bhagalpur University ( ₹43.35 crore), BRA Bihar University ( ₹42.23 crore) and Pataliputra University ( ₹39.41 crore).

The government has also approved and released ₹1,148.47 crore for payment of salary and retirement benefits to teachers and employees from March to June in the new fiscal.

Besides, the government has released ₹140.10 crore for guest teachers’ backlog salary, who were not paid for the last 11 months, in the last fiscal.