Bihar to subsidise purchase of ambulances in rural areas under MMGPY scheme

Bihar state transport department has announced subsidy on purchase of ambulances under Mukhya Mantri Gram Parivahan Yojana (MMGPY) by amending the existing vehicle options listed under the scheme. Officials said this was done to meet the increasing demand for ambulance services in rural areas.

Transport minister Sheela Kumari said the proposal to include ambulance purchase under the scheme was approved on Tuesday.

“Earlier, subsidy was offered only on purchase of three or four-wheeler passenger vehicles. Now, subsidy will be provided on purchase of 1068 ambulances under the scheme, which will incur an expenditure of ₹21 crore,” she said. According to transport department officials, interested candidates can apply online to avail the benefit till May 16.

The decision comes at a time when the state’s health infrastructure has come under massive strain due to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a flood of infected patients seeking healthcare facilities such as ambulance services, oxygenated hospital beds, life saving medicines etc. The state has seen loss of several lives due to the shortage of resources.

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, transport secretary, said, “All ambulances will be equipped with oxygen and basic medical facilities. Under the scheme, two people from backward classes from each block will be given a subsidy, which amounts to 50% of the cost of vehicles not exceeding ₹2 lakh, on purchase of an ambulance.”

Launched in 2018, MMGPY aims to ease transportation facilities in rural areas and generate employment. According to a senior transport official, more than 13,000 applications have been received in the phase-8 of MMGPY, while altogether 36,000 beneficiaries have availed the incentive offer so far.