Bihar: Head-on collision leaves three bike-borne youths dead, SUV driver escapes

Three youths were killed late on Monday night after their bike collided with an SUV on the Ara-Sasaram state highway under Kochas police station area of Rohtas district in Bihar. Representational image.

The speeding SUV knocked down the bike in a head-on collision, killing the three youths on the spot. The SUV was the official vehicle of Dawath block education officer (BEO)Anand Kumar, with his nameplate on it, the police said.

The incident occurred around 10 pm and the impact of the collision was such that the bike caught fire after the accident, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mantosh Kumar (20), Bhuar Kumar (18) and Sajan Kumar (22), all residents of Mujnu village. All three were headed to Ramnagar for a wedding.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the BEO was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The police reached the spot and seized the SUV, but the driver and other passengers in the car managed to escape by then. Later, superintendent of police Raushan Kumar said an accident case was registered, and the driver was traced and arrested.

The bodies have been handed over to the families for cremation after post-mortem examination.