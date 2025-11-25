Bihar health minister announces drive to fill 46,000 vacancies

Returning to the helm as Bihar’s health minister for the fourth time, Mangal Pandey on Tuesday announced an aggressive push to strengthen the state’s healthcare system, including filling 46,157 vacancies “in the shortest possible time” and fast-tracking the new 400-bed superspecialty orthopaedic hospital in Patna. Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey takes charge at Vikas Bhawan in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Addressing a press conference after assuming charge, Pandey said the upgrading of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Orthopaedic Hospital, estimated to cost ₹215 crore, will be completed within three months. “This will be a major achievement for Bihar and greatly benefit patients with bone-related ailments across the state,” he said.

Pandey detailed the status of the extensive recruitment drive, noting that exams had been completed or advertisements issued for posts across 25 categories, including general duty medical officers, dental officers, specialist doctors, nursing and paramedical staff. The largest chunk—12,627 technical-level posts—has already seen examinations conducted.

By December, he said, the state will fill 663 posts of general duty medical officers and complete recruitment for 808 dentists. The Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) has already conducted exams for 11,389 staff nurses and 498 nursing tutors. Tests for 2,473 pharmacists, 3,326 dressers, 2,969 lab technicians, 1,232 X-ray technicians, 1,683 surgical room assistants, 242 ECG technicians and 702 dentists have also been concluded.

Overall, more than 26,000 appointments—including paramedical staff, nurses, dental officers and medical officers—are in the final stages.

Under the National Health Mission (NHM), the state is set to make an additional 32,700 appointments in the coming months. These include 220 ophthalmological assistants, 1,504 AYUSH medical officers, over 5,000 ANMs, 36 specialist doctors, 449 general medical officers, 216 community health officers, and around 7,600 other positions.

Pandey also highlighted ongoing infrastructure expansion, stating that foundation stones for projects worth ₹925 crore have been laid this financial year, and 610 new Health and Wellness Centres will be allotted soon.

He added that over 4 crore Ayushman cards have been issued in Bihar, while ₹350 crore is spent annually under the Chief Minister Medical Relief Scheme to support poor patients across the state.