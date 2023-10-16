Bihar: Hours after killing cop, two assailants shot dead by police

Two men, suspected of shooting a police constable dead in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday morning, were gunned down by a police team hours later in the same area as they attempted to flee after being apprehended, a police officer said. Police personnel during Covid lockdown. (PTI)

According to police, Amita Bachchan (38), a constable with the Bihar Special Auxiliary Police (BSAP), was checking vehicles near a UCO bank branch at Surat Chowk under Sarai police station limits when he saw some miscreants robbing a bank customer. He gave them a chase and caught one of them. A second man, however, shot him. A video clip showing a man running and purportedly firing at the constable has been circulating on the social media.

The constable received multiple bullet injuries on his chest and stomach. He was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Hajipur sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

In the meantime, locals chased and caught the two assailants and roughed them up before handing them over to police.

“As soon as the police vehicle bringing them to the police station reached near Gauspur village, four kilometres from Surat Chowk, the two miscreants pushed the policemen aside and jumped off the vehicle. The police team chased them and opened fire,” Vaishali superintendent of police Ravi Ranjan Kumar said, adding that the two succumbed to their injuries at the sadar hospital.

The two assailants have been identified as Bittu Kumar and Satya Prakash from Gaya.

The dead constable was a resident of Munger district. He had joined the police force in 2015.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON