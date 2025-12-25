The Bihar Police headquarters has launched a drive to upgrade all police lines and equip them with a set of 14 essential amenities, with an emphasis to revamp older facilities as per modern standards Bihar launches drive to upgrade facilities in police lines across state

Director general of police (DGP), Bihar, Vinay Kumar, has directed range inspectors general (IGs), deputy inspectors general (DIGs) and district superintendents of police (SPs) to submit detailed reports by the end of the month on the current status of these facilities in their respective police lines.

Officials said the move aims to modernise infrastructure for the police personnel, especially in the 32 older police lines, while the 18 newer ones already largely meet the required standards.

According to the directive, officers must assess each police line against the 14 prescribed benchmarks and highlight any shortcomings. These reports are to be forwarded to additional director general (modernisation) Sudhanshu Kumar for compilation.

Once the district-level feedback is in, headquarters will prepare a consolidated overview and draw up an action plan to address gaps promptly. The goal, officials said, is not just to restore basic amenities but to upgrade them in line with contemporary needs, helping officers and constables stay fit and focused on duty.

The mandatory 14 facilities include armoury for weapons storage, mess and dining hall, dry canteen, creche for childcare, barracks, family quarters, government property store, recreation room, obstacle course for training, physical training nursery, drill nursery, synthetic running track, mini stadium with playground and open gym.

Special attention is being paid to training-related infrastructure to maintain physical fitness among ranks.

In a related development, chief minister Nitish Kumar recently inaugurated a centralised kitchen and dining facility at the Patna Police Line, part of broader efforts to improve living conditions for personnel. While newer police lines built in recent years generally have most of these amenities, the older ones have lagged, prompting this focused review. Department insiders described the exercise as a step toward comprehensive welfare and operational efficiency for the force.