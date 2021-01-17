Bihar LIC office under lens for selling insurance policy to Afghan national
- LIC policy was soled to the Afghan national based on forged documents. Besides the birth certificate, proof of residence and a photograph are needed to open an insurance policy with the LIC.
The investigation into five Afghanistan nationals’ illegal stay in Katihar has taken a new turn with the revelation that one of the Afghan nationals had been issued an insurance policy by the Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) Katihar branch.
Katihar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Amar Kant Jha, who is in charge of investigation, said it was a serious matter. “Yes, this is a very serious matter and we will investigate how LIC offered the insurance policy to an foreign national staying illegally” he said, adding “All those found guilty will not be spared.”
The insurance policy was sold to the Afghan National in 2007 on the basis of forged documents and it would have matured in a year in 2022. “He would have been given the matured amount if the matter had not come into light” a police officer said and indicated that LIC officials, including the insurance-issuing agent will be quizzed in the matter.
“We are in search of the agent who was instrumental in helping the Afghan national buy an insurance policy without valid documents,” said Priyabandhu Thakur, senior manager of LIC branch in Katihar. He added that the ‘development officer’, under whom the agent worked, has been summoned in the matter.
Besides the birth certificate, proof of residence and a photograph are needed to open an insurance policy with the LIC. “We have apprised the top authorities in LIC of the matter and further departmental enquiries are being conducted,” an LIC official said on the condition of anonymity.
This is not the only instance of institutions and official machinery’s suspected misuse. Earlier, Katihar circle office was in the spotlight for allegedly issuing a license of lending in the name of Dawood Ibrahim. However, Katihar circle officer Sonu Bhagat later denied that such license was ever issued to Dawood Ibrahim from his office.
On December 15 last year, Katihar police had arrested five Afghan nationals from a rented house in Choudhary Mohalla under Katihar town police station; however, one Afghan national and the landlord have since been absconding.
Seemanchal, due to its proximity to Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bangladesh borders, is considered a safe haven for anti national elements.
