‘Bihar Naxalism-free’: Senior armed Maoist surrenders in Munger

Notorious Naxal commander Suresh Koda, who the police claims to be the last armed insurgent in Bihar and someone involved in killing of more than 15 security personnel, surrendered on Wednesday, police said. Koda, also known by the alias Mustakim, faced a total of 60 cases and carried ₹3 lakh on his head. DIG, Munger with Bihar STF personnel showing surrendered Naxalite Suresh Koda alias Mustakim with arms and bullets during a press conference in Munger on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Koda gave in before the Special Task Force (STF) i n Munger during a special programme organised in the police line.

Koda, according to police, was the Moaist commander belonging to the special area committee (SAC) and member of Bihar-Jharkhand special zonal committee (BJSZC) of JB Zone of proscribed Community Party of India-Maoist.

Koda handed over most of the weapons looted from the security personnel. “The commander also handed over two Insas Rifles, AK47, AK56 assault rifles and 505 rounds of ammunition,” a police officer said.

The police were hunting for him for 25 years. During these years, Koda was said to have been involved in a series of killings and his victims involved BMP jawans, SSB jawans, chowkidar and people’s representatives like panchayat members. He was also involved in arson of construction company vehicles and abduction of labourers working for such companies. According to police, he was targeted in several encounters, but he evaded every time.

The police headquarters described Koda’s surrender as the elimination of Naxalism in Bihar as Koda was widely believed to be the last armed commander of the movement that took birth approximately in 1970’s and continued till date.

“This surrender of the operational and ideological CPI (Maoist) leader marks a final blow to CPI (Maoist)-led violence and for their remaining cadres in Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai region, making the Bihar Naxal-free,” asserted a senior official of the police headquarters.

“With Suresh Koda’s surrender, the menace of Naxalism in Jamui-Banka Zone (comprising Lakhisarai, Munger, Jamui, Banka and Bhagalpur), Magadh and Madhya Zone (comprising both side of Gaya’s GT road, Aurangabad and Nawada) is virtually finished. This is historic. Bihar is now almost completely Maoist-free because none of the armed Maoist is present in Bihar now,” said Director General (Operation) Kundan Krishnan.

Krishnan further said one of the surrendered Insas rifles was looted from the BMP and S, including sub-inspector Rameshwar Ram and assistant sub-inspector ID Singh. Another Insas rifle and AK47 assault rifle were looted from the Sahebganj-Danapur intercity express after killing of three GRP personnel on November 30, 2013 between Jamalpur and Ratanpur railway stations of Bihar. Three hardcore Maoists of JB Zone -- Pravesh Da alias Sahdeo Soren, Arvind Yadav alias Neta Ji alias Alok Ji and Tunni Lal alias Tuntun -- were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jharkhand.

The DG (Operation) said that the surrender was a result of continuous operations by Munger police and influenced by the benefit available under the government ‘s surrender and rehabilitation policy and due to public cooperation. In the surrender ceremony Munger range DIG Rakesh Kumar, DIG Sanjay Singh and DM Nikhil Dhanraaj and other senior officials were present.

DIG Rakesh Kumar said that the Maoist surrendered under the state government’s rehabilitation framework. He described the development as a clear indication of a gradual shift on the ground, driven by sustained security pressure and expanded administrative outreach in remote forested regions.

Officials credited the coordinated efforts of the STF, Munger administration, district police and security forces units for facilitating the surrender. “The government will give ₹5 lakh as surrender policy, ₹10,000 for thirty-six months and ₹71,515 for arms and ammunition,” said DIG Rakesh Kumar.

Earlier on December 12, 2025, three active members of armed Naxalite group (CPI Maoist) Narayan Koda, Bahadur Koda and Bino Koda surrendered before police during a special programme, organised at RSK college, Khagarpur in Munger district. They had also handed over two rifles, four SLR rifles, 500 rounds of ammunition and 10 walkies.