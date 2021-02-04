Bihar panchayat polls likely in 9-10 phases, starting mid-March; no 2 child norm
- The state government has no plans to implement the two child norm for candidates in the upcoming panchayat polls.
Bihar state election commission (SEC) is likely to hold the Panchayat polls in the state in nine or ten phases, starting mid-March; the poll schedule is to be sent to the state government soon, said officials.
Several rounds of discussions between the state government and the state poll panel have been held on this issue. “The panchayat polls will begin from mid-March tentatively. There will be nine to ten phases. The SEC will take a final call on it,” said Amrit Lal Meena, additional chief secretary, panchayati raj department.
Incidentally, Meena said the state government has no plans to implement the two child norm for candidates in the upcoming panchayat polls. “No amendment in the act is proposed. The election will take place as per the existing provisions,” he said.
The SEC has started publishing the list of polling centres for physical verification and invited claims/ objections from the general public by February 11.
Public is encouraged to object if anything is found wrong with the polling stations announced by the commission. An objection can be raised, for example, if the polling station is housed in a private property, at Mukhiya’s house, in a police station, inside a hospital or dispensary or if it is more than 2 km away.
“The field officials have been asked for physical verification of the booths. Once we get feedback on any inconveniently located booth or on other anomalies, we will set up new polling stations,” said a senior SEC officer.
The SEC has identified 1.19 lakh polling stations so far. The final publication of the list of polling stations will be done on March 2, the official said.
Also Read: Plan to promote Bihar as medical tourism destination
Besides, the draft of the updated ward-wise voters’ list has been published on February 1 and the finalised list will be published on February 19. There are a total of 2.58 lakh posts in the three-tier rural local bodies for which elections will be held in the state.
The SEC was also in discussion over the security cover for the polls and the logistics for commissioning electronic voting machines (EVMs), to be used for the first time in panchayat elections.
“The election this time would be less staggered and the process would be completed by May. The schedule would be sent to the government in one week’s time in all likelihood,” said another official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar panchayat polls likely in 9-10 phases, starting mid-March; no 2 child norm
- The state government has no plans to implement the two child norm for candidates in the upcoming panchayat polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plan to promote Bihar as medical tourism destination
- The state has highly qualified doctors and the treatment cost is quite low in comparison to foreign countries or the metros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Patna ISBT’s capacity to be doubled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish fulfils poll promise, hikes cash incentive for girl students in Bihar
- The cash incentives will benefit about 3.50 lakh girls taking intermediate examinations and around 80,000 girls enrolled in different colleges in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest against Bihar order suggesting protestors could be blacklisted
- All the contractors, especially those engaged in the bidding for construction of bus stands, vegetable markets, would have to obtain a character certificate from the state police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Something’s cooking’: Bihar DyCM fuels speculations after meeting RJD MLAs
- Bihar chief of the AIMIM said that the party MLAs want development of the Seemanchal region either by hook or by crook.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at Maniyari police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd round of meeting between Nitish Kumar, RLSP chief leaves everyone guessing
- The JD(U), which gave a below-par performance in the assembly elections last year, is exploring all options to expand its number and base.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passport applicants in Bihar drop by half as Covid-19 hits movement abroad
- Three districts that topped the chart with respect to the number of applications for the past few years, witnessed almost half the number of passport seekers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar youth gets 20 years jail term for raping minor
- The convict and her family had threatened the survivor’s family, after the minor was raped at her house on April 19, 2019, to not lodge an FIR or else suffer the consequences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar teachers’ appointment probe: Onus now on teachers to prove bona fides
- The alternative mechanism puts the onus of verification of documents on the teachers, that too, 10-15 years after they joined service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No respite for Bihar from cold conditions till weekend: Weather department
- Patna and Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C and 16.8°C respectively, eight notches below the season’s normal, according to the weather department forecast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar home department makes 1st move to remove dead wood from government offices
- The committees will meet every year in June and December to deliberate on the proposals to retire identified 'ineffficient' officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in charge for Bihar meets party workers during padyatra to revive party
- The padyatra also assumes significance since Das had hinted that the state party unit would be revamped and prominent and popular leaders will be given responsibilities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox