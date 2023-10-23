News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar police arrest close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Nepal border

Bihar police arrest close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Nepal border

BySandeep Bhaskar
Oct 23, 2023 08:05 PM IST

Police said that the criminal reached Bihar from Dubai via Kathmandu and a special team was constituted after a tip off about his presence in Raxaul town in the bordering area of Nepal

The Bihar Police on Sunday arrested two notorious criminals, including an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, from Raxaul town in the bordering area of Nepal in East Champaran district, officials said on Monday.

Police have also recovered one 9mm pistol and two live cartridges from the arrested criminals. (Representative Image)
The duo has been identified as Shashank Pandey, a resident of Main Stand in West Champaran, and Tribhuwan Sah, who hails from Harpur in East Champaran district.

East Champaran superintendent of police (SP), Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that a special team was constituted after a tip off about their presence in Raxaul and police have also recovered one 9mm pistol, two live cartridges and one bike, besides 2100 Nepali currency and 1,200 Indian currency from them.

According to police, Pandey reached Raxaul from Dubai via Kathmandu.

The SP said that Pandey is stated to be an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He has also worked for the Vikram Barar gang. Bishnoi and Brar were arrested in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in May last year.

According to the SP, Sah’s direct involvement with Bishnoi and Barar could not be established, but he was working for Pandey.

“Pandey was wanted in a one crore jewelry loot in Jaipur. He was also wanted in a case registered with Ambala police station in Punjab for demanding ransom of 50 lakh from Makhakhan Singh Lawana, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader,” Mishra said.

Two cases are registered against Sah in Harpur police station in East Champaran, the SP added.

