Bihar: 4 held for stealing laptops from Kaushal Vikas Kendra in Gopalganj

ByAvinash Kumar
Aug 24, 2023 08:15 PM IST

Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Swarn Prabhat said the key accused, Ranjit Sharma had assembled a group to “fulfil his sister’s dowry by theft amounting to lakhs of rupees”

Bihar’s Gopalganj police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly stealing 21 laptops from Kaushal Vikas Kendra located at Chakrapan village falling under Kateya police station on July 12, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Those arrested were identified as Ranjit Kumar Sharma, Rajan Chouhan, and Bipul Chouhan, all residents of Gopalganj, and Ranjit Gaund, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Swarn Prabhat said the key accused, Ranjit Sharma had assembled a group to “fulfil his sister’s dowry by theft amounting to lakhs of rupees”. His sister’s wedding was to be solemnised in November 2023.

Following their arrest, police recovered 15 laptops from them.

For the case, the police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by Hathua sub-divisional police office (SDPO) Anurag Kumar to crack the case, said the SP.

Acting on a tip-off, the SIT first raided the house of the key accused at Kateya and interrogated him thoroughly. During the interrogation, he named Rajan, a native of Bishanpura, Bipul from Harharwa village and Ranjit Guand of Kushinagar as his accomplices.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the four arrested persons had been targeting desolate areas in the district. They especially focused on Kaushal Vikas Kendra. The valuables were then sold to a shop in Uttar Pradesh.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

