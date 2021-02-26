Bihar: Sacking of senior cops sought after sub inspector killed in shootout

Inspector general of police (Tirhut zone) Ganesh Kumar visited Kuari Madan village under the Majorganj police station in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Thursday, a day after a sub-inspector was killed in a shootout between a police team and criminals in the village.

There was heavy police deployment in the village and everyone bound for the village was frisked. Media persons were not allowed to come close to the encounter site.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, IG Kumar ruled out involvement of liquor smugglers in the incident. “It appears the shoot-out took place during the raids to catch some of the criminals wanted in cases of murder, extortion and other offences,” he said, adding that a team led by superintendent of police of Sitamarhi has been set up to probe the matter.

The IG faced the ire of the local residents, who were demanding the removal of some senior policemen, including the station house officer (SHO) of Majorganj police station, for their alleged patronage to criminals and the liquor mafia in the area.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, former block pramukh (elected head of a block), reportedly told the IG that the life of sub inspector Dinesh Ram could have been saved had SHO Rajdeo Prasad acted swiftly. “Prasad and another SI, Raja Khan, with their firearms in their hands, stood as mere spectators when the gun battle broke out,” Singh told the IG.

“Nothing has been done by the SHO to stop illegal activities in the village. It shows his involvement in patronising the criminals and the liquor mafia,” Singh alleged before the IG.

Meanwhile, mortal remains of the slain sub-inspector were consigned to flames on Thursday near his native village Sarsaula under Lakhaura police station of East Champaran after a guard of honour was accorded by the police. “His dependent would be provided all possible help,” said Navin Chand Jha, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran.

Motihari MLA and sugarcane minister Pramod Kumar said, “A statue of the slain police officer would be set up at his native place as a mark of respect for him.” Dinesh Ram is survived by two children and wife Kiran Devi.