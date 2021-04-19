Bihar sets up monitoring teams for the specially-abled during 2nd Covid wave

Bihar government has created monitoring committees to resolve challenges faced by persons with special abilities during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the state. Formed by the social welfare department, the committees will also ensure that thousands of ‘Divyaang Mitras’ efficiently mitigate the hardships faced by one of the most vulnerable social groups in these challenging times, said an official.

The disabilities commissioner of the social welfare department last year created 7051 committees of Divyaang Mitras at the Panchayat level, over 500 at the block level, and more than 91 committees in the subdivisions apart from 38 district-level committees to help the specially-abled during the nationwide lockdown and other restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic, as per government records.

The new more viral strain of the coronavirus has led to an unexpected rise in the number of Covid positive cases and also the containment zones, which is feared to create situations causing great stress to the vulnerable group. The monitoring committees have been tasked to track their challenges and ensure they are resolved by the Divyaang Mitras at Panchayat, block and district levels.

“There have been reports of the Divyaangs (specially-abled) being in great mental stress this time. The unprecedented increase in the number of positive cases within a few days... the sudden change in the situation has put many of them under great psychological pressure. They are very afraid,” Shivaji Kumar, the disabilities commissioner, said.

Santosh Mishra, a specially-abled person from Bakhtiyarpur village in Patna district, said there should have been special arrangements for Covid testing of divyangs . “This is not available. For the test at the health centres, they have to wait for long in the queue of general category people. It’s quite exhausting for us,” he said and added they were forced to return three days later to the health centre to collect the report. “It may not be a problem for normal people. But the physically challenged persons, it’s quite difficult. In fact, visiting hospital is a big problem for a Divyaang and the delay in the report is very discouraging,” he said.

Anurag, another Divyaang, said it was sad that the specially-abled were not prioritised for vaccination. “Though some managed to get to the health centre for vaccination, there is no separate arrangement for them,” he said.

Dheeraj Kumar, a Divyaang Mitra from Tharthari Panchayat in Nalanda district said they were facing mental stress . “In fact, they are worried how to survive and sustain during lockdown and curfew. ... Some among them manage to earn through menial works like selling boiled eggs or street food on roadside or mend shoes. All these activities are stopped during pandemic lockdown,” he said. Last time many among them had to starve for days. In fact, the foodgrains provided by the government, was given at public distribution centres, but many among them did not have ration cards at that time, he added. They fear that the crisis of food that they had to go through last year may repeat again, he said.

The disabilities commissioner agreed that the challenges persisted despite the creation of the Divyang Mitra committees. “The specially-abled in containment zones are in greater trouble because of their total dependency on others for even basic needs and food items, he said and added that persons with special abilities turn out to be the worst victim in situations like a pandemic outbreak and lockdown.

“The kind of stress and fear it creates among those suffering from cerebral palsy or behavioral problems, is quite unimaginable by general people,” said the officer.

Dheeraj Kumar said divyaangs need sources of earning during Covid. “Hunger is their biggest concern. Last year I drew attention of the officials at block level to get them some job under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and got their job cards made. But they were not offered any work,” he said.



