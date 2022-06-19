Bihar: Supaul, Muzaffapur on alert as Kosi, Bagmati rivers jump danger level
The Bihar water resources department (WRD) has sounded alert in many north Bihar districts to the people living within embankments in view of rising trends of various rivers, officials said.
Owing to moderate to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Nepal, major rivers like Kosi, Bagmati, Gandak and Lal Bakeya are maintaining the rising trend in their courses in the past couple of days. Kosi is flowing above the danger level at Basua in Supaul, while Bagmati has jumped the red mark at Kataunjha in Muzaffarpur.
The department has alerted the district magistrate concerned to facilitate shifting of those living within the embankments of the rivers, said Lakshan Jha, superintending engineer (SE), floods, WRD.
“However, the situation is well within control as the surge in rivers is not that high. We are keeping a close watch and completing the anti-erosion work on a war-footing basis,” said Jha.
Reports from the flood forecast division of central water commission (CWC) said that the Gandak is also maintaining a rising trend in its course and about 14cm below the danger mark at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj. It was the same place where the turbulent current of the river breached the embankment last year.
Officials said that there was no threat of swelling in the rivers of North Bihar as long as the river Ganga is not filled up with water. Currently, the Ganga is flowing much below the danger level at many places. It is rising slightly at Digha and Gandhi Ghat in Patna, but in rest of the places the river is in the falling mode.
The situation might turn alarming if it rained heavily in catchment areas of Nepal and other parts of the state in the next 48 hours. “We are fully prepared to meet any eventuality even in case of sudden rise in water levels. All the vulnerable points of embankments have been fortified and early flood warning system is being monitored round the clock,” said the SE, floods.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
