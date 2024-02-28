Bihar to have stricter laws to check crime, graft; bills tabled in Assembly

The Bihar government is set to come up with two stringent laws to deal more efficiently with the cases of corruption and organised crimes, officials said. After the new laws come into effect, corruption will be categorised as a serious offence and stricter action will be taken against the culprits and those indulging in instigating criminal activities. (Representative Image)

Officials of the state home department said that the drafts of the two new bills- -- Bihar Control of Crime Bill and Public Security Enforcement Bill-- were passed by the state Cabinet on Tuesday and they have been tabled in the assembly for its approval.They will be enforced once they are ratified by the state legislature during the ongoing Budget Session.

“We have submitted the draft bill of the new Acts to the secretariat of the Assembly and the Legislative Council for necessary and mandatory approval,” said an official.

The Control of Crime Bill will empower the police to crackdown on those indulging in crimes relating to immoral trafficking acts, sexual offences, mining-related crimes, prohibition-related offences and those pertaining to the violation of IT Acts. Currently, offences are being dealt with by specific Acts, under which the police had a limited role to intervene.

Officials said that the new Bill will empower the police to crackdown on those masterminding the crime and confiscate the wealth that they have accumulated through the crime. The competent authorities will be empowered under the new Bill to order externment of any person on the suspicion of his/her indulgence in any crime.

Under the Public Security Enforcement Bill, the government will be empowered to get the CCTV camera installed at places of public gatherings, such as temples, commercial complexes, educational institutions, etc., besides railway stations and bus stops. Extra surveillance will also help the police crackdown on crime acts, officials said.

There are already three agencies working in the state to deal with corruption. These include the Economic Offenses Unit, vigilance Bureau and Special vigilance Unit. These three agencies already have considerable powers.

People familiar with the matter said that the powers of these investigating agencies can be further increased, and the concept of a new investigating agency is also proposed in the new law.