Bihar Industries minister Dilip Jasiwal on Sunday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to create an investor-friendly ecosystem for entrepreneurs and start-ups. Bihar to provide both ease, security of doing business: Dilip Jaiswal

He was speaking as the chief guest on the concluding day of the Bihar @ 2047 Vision Conclave (Season 3), part of the Let’s Inspire Bihar initiative, at The Oxford College of Science, Arts, Commerce & Management, Bengaluru.

“The Bihar government is undertaking decisive measures to ensure not only ease of doing business but also security of doing business. The government is also in the process of creating a Bihar Industrial Security Force (BISF), envisioned on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),” Jaoswal said

Maintaining that BISF would provide institutional security, and a strong sense of confidence to entrepreneurs, investors, and industrial establishments across Bihar, he praised IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav’s pioneering initiative like Let’s Inspire Bihar.

Baikunthpur MLA Mithilesh Tiwari and Dehri MLA Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Sonu Singh also attended the event as Guest of Honours at the function, which witnessed participation of of over 1200 participants, including about 900 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, IT Professionals, thought leaders and Start Ups from Bihar and the diaspora.

Launched on March 22, 2021, by senior IPS Officer Vikas Vaibhav, the Let’s Inspire Bihar campaign aims to create a developed Bihar and, consequently, a developed India by 2047 where none could feel the need to leave Bihar for education, employment, or healthcare.

Vaibhav stressed the need to transcend divisions and restore Bihar’s historical and cultural legacy. “The strong resonance of a “New Bihar” is clearly evident at the conclave. The nation is watching Bihar’s transformation with hope,“ he added.