Bihar Unlock 7: Primary schools to reopen, announces Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced relaxations for phase 7 of unlock from the state's coronavirus lockdown. Kumar's announcement came a day before Unlock 6 is scheduled to end, though the chief minister clarified that all previously announced guidelines will continue to remain in force.

“Covid-19 related restrictions have yielded positive results. In today's review meet, it was decided that all Anganwadi centres and primary schools in Bihar will reopen by November 15,” a rough translation of Kumar's tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

कोरोना महामारी संबंधी प्रतिबंधों के सकारात्मक परिणाम आए हैं। आज स्थिति की समीक्षा कर 15 नवंबर, 2021 तक सभी आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र एवं छोटे बच्चों के विद्यालय को खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 24, 2021

All universities, schools, colleges, technical institutions etc. in the state began functioning normally from August 25, when Unlock 6 came into effect. Previously, these were functioning in a limited capacity.

Kumar, meanwhile, also urged people to exercise caution during the upcoming festive season. “District administrations will issue instructions for processions and crowd management. Passengers arriving from states with high number of cases will undergo mandatory testing,” he tweeted.

(2/3) आगामी त्योहारों के दौरान जुलूस तथा भीड़ प्रबंधन हेतु जिला प्रशासन आदेश निर्गत करेंगे। कोरोना संक्रमण के ज्यादा मामले वाले राज्यों से आनेवाले यात्रियों की अनिवार्य कोविड जाँच कराई जाएगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 24, 2021

Finally, he announced that all eligible beneficiaries will be vaccinated against the viral illness, adding that people still need to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

(3/3) सभी पात्र व्यक्तियों का टीकाकरण कराया जाएगा। पूर्व के शेष निर्णय जारी रहेंगे। अभी भी कोविड अनुकूल व्यवहार और सावधानी जरूरी है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 24, 2021

On September 23, four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, taking its cumulative infection tally to 725,922 according to a health department bulletin. Seven more patients recovered from the contagious diseases, with total number of recoveries rising to 716,206. Active cases stood at 55, while one more related fatality was reported.