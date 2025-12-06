The registration of waqf properties in the state on the UMEED portal continued till late evening before the deadline expiry on Saturday with both the Shia and Sunni waqf boards achieving almost 100 per cent uploading of its properties, officials said. Bihar’s waqf properties uploaded on UMEED portal

Though the exact data of waqf properties registered on the UMMED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development) portal would be known, there were indications that around 11,391 properties had been registered so far from both the waqf boards, officials said.

Secretary, minority welfare department, Mohd Sohail said the uploading of waqf estates both under the Shia and Sunni waqf boards had been done by nearly 100 per cent with the processes still going on for some properties, which would be completed by Saturday late evening.

The secretary said there were 307 waqf estates with 4,591 properties under the Shia waqf board, which had been uploaded totally whereas there were 2,898 waqf estates under Sunni waqf board under which 6,800 properties had been uploaded so far.

“There are some more, which will be uploaded by late evening. In Bihar, we have achieved 100 per cent uploading of waqf properties on the UMEED portal within the deadline,” the secretary said.

In fact, officials of the Shia and Sunni waqf boards said the process for uploading the properties under the boards was being done on priority for last many weeks and most of the properties had been uploaded on the portal.

“ We have registered most of the properties under the Shia waqf board till now. There are some more , which are under process,” said Irshad Ali Azad, chairman of the Bihar Shia Waqf board. .

Similarly, the Sunni board said the majority of the properties had been registered with certain challenges in some cases owing to wrong entries or lack of information of the usage, nature of the properties..

“There are many properties facing certain hitches owing to lack of papers and also specific information of nature, location. In some cases, wrong entries have been made, which are being rectified. We presume, there would be around 7,000 properties registered which are under the Shia waqf board,” said Afroz, a nodal officer handling the portal.

Officials in the Shia and Sunni waqf boards said there were three stages for registration of waqf properties on the UMEED portal including the approval from Mutawallis of the properties and secretary of the managing committee and approval from the boards. The nature of the waqf properties and its usage be it for graveyards, shelter houses, mosques, etc. had to be filled in followed by approval from the boards.

The deadline for registration of waqf properties ended today with the central government stating that there would be no extension of the deadline. However, reports said that minister of minority welfare Kiran Rijju has said that the government would not take any strong action or impose penalties for next three months against those properties where mutawallis having tried to register the endowments failed to do so for certain specific reasons as a humanitarian and facilitative measure. The minister also said that those who failed to register the properties within the deadline could approach the Waqf tribunal , which has the legal authority to grant an extension.

The Centre had launched The Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Act central portal on June 6 to create a digital inventory.

Meanwhile, various muslim bodies have welcomed the process of uploading the waqf properties on UMEED portal, stating that it would bring more transparency and efficiency in management of the estates for welfare of the poor and needy in the minority community. ‘As all waqf properties have now been registered on UMEED, it would be easier to track and see where the estate are located and its usage. There will be more transparency,” said Anwarul Hoda, secretary, Jamiat Ulama- I- Hind, Bihar, a socio religious body of muslims .