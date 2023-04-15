BJP delegates meet J’khand Guv, seek judicial inquiry into police action during protest march

RANCHI: A five-member delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by legislature party leader Babulal Marandi on Saturday met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and demanded a judicial inquiry into police action against their party workers during the state secretariat gherao programme on April 11 besides the ‘fake’ cases filed against the party leaders. BJP delegation meets Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The delegation comprising former chief minister Raghubar Das, Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash and general secretaries Pradeep Verma and Balmukund Sahu, submitted a memorandum alleging that the government was targeting them because the le party was exposing its wrongdoings.

Dhurwa roundabout had turned into a war zone as the BJP workers marching to the state Secretariat clashed with security personnel who had barricaded the stretch to stop the workers besides imposing Section 144 in the area.

The police used force, water cannons and teargas shells to disperse the crowd as party workers broke the barricades and resorted to stone pelting. The police later booked around five dozen BJP leaders under various sections of the IPC.

The delegation claimed that police first used force to stop the protest and then filed fake cases.

“Therefore, we request you to order a judicial probe into police action, lathi charge and fake cases against our leaders and ensure punishment against the concerned,” the memorandum said.