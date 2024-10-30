Menu Explore
BJP president JP Nadda likely to attend Chhath festival in Bihar

ByVijay Swaroop
Oct 30, 2024 04:34 PM IST

According to BJP leaders familiar with the developments, Nadda will reach Patna on November 7 afternoon where he will visit one of the Ganga ghats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is likely to attend this year’s Chhath festival in Patna, party state president Dilip Jaiswal said.

Nadda will be accompanied by chief minister Nitish Kumar during his visit. (JP Nadda | Facebook)
“A formal request/proposal has been sent to him in this regard. In all likelihood, confirmation will come in a day or two,” said Jaiswal.

According to BJP leaders familiar with the developments, Nadda will reach Patna on November 7 afternoon where he will visit one of the Ganga ghats.

Nadda will be accompanied by chief minister Nitish Kumar during his visit.

“The presence of both the leaders would send a message of political unity to the opposition,” said a BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity.

Chhath Puja, which is celebrated six days after Diwali every year, begins with Nahai-Khai and ends with the morning Arghya on November 8.

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
