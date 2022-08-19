BJP questions presence of Lalu’s son-in-law at official meetings
A video clip of Tej Pratap’s brother in-law Shailesh Kumar, who is the husband of RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, taking part in the meeting of BSPCB on Thursday has been circulating on the social media.
The opposition BJP in Bihar has attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the presence of brother-in-law of environment and forests minister Tej Pratap Yadav at a review meeting of Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB).
Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi sought to know from CM Kumar whether the ministers have been permitted to preside over departmental meetings along with their family members. “Have the family members and party workers been allowed to dictate the officers and the officials were made to oblige them?” he asked.
Modi, currently a Rajya Sabha member, also questioned the presence of RJD workers in the departmental meeting conducted by deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav the other day.
Bihar BJP spokesman and national general secretary of the party’s OBC wing, Nikhil Anand also took a swipe at the government. “With Shailesh Kumar accompanying him in official meetings and events, Tej Prarap Yadav is sure to become one of the outstanding ministers of the Nitish cabinet,” he said.
Shailesh may not be in the active politics, but his activities suddenly shoot up in the governance when the RJD comes in power, said a senior Congress leader, adding that the party seniors must step in to curb the family’s interference in the governance. “It would turn out be detrimental for the government’s image and its longevity,” he said, pleading not be named.
RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said the BJP leaders were raking up insignificant issues. “Everyone knows how some of the BJP ministers ran their ministries. Their relatives and family members used to call the shots. There is no harm in seeking advice from anyone whether he/she belongs to any political party or the family,” he said.
CM surveys districts hit by scanty rainfall
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday undertook an aerial survey of districts that have received scanty rainfall this kharif season and directed officials to prepare a contingency plan for tackling an impending drought-like situation in parts of the state, officials familiar with the matter said. Bihar has experienced a rainfall deficit of 42 per cent from June 1 to August 18, having received only 389.7 mm of rainfall as against normal rainfall 666.9 mm.
For fear of being cursed, labourer kills ‘Godman’ in Vashi; arrested
The threat of a 'shrap' (curse) by a 'self-proclaimed godman' (Baba) proved costly 'Baba' him. The accused, an alcoholic, whom 'Baba' threatened, murdered him to save himself from the curse. The crime unit of APMC police station managed to identify and nab the killer within three days of the crime. There was not much to go by with respect to clues. This further angered the accused who was scared of the consequences of the curse.
Commuters say skywalks on busy highways in Thane becoming unsafe, scary
The Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) constructed on busy highways in Thane to ensure safe crossing for the people have ironically become unsafe. Commuters, especially women, have demanded proper CCTV cameras, lights and security guards on these skywalks. Several students also take these FOBs. Many are wary of taking the FOBs. There should be CCTV cameras and signages with helpline numbers to reach out to in case of any emergency, a social activist from Thane, 22, Swarad Hajarnis added.
Stranded loggerhead turtle being treated in Airoli
The turtle transit centre in Airoli has a new inmate – an approximately 140kg rarely-sighted hard-shelled loggerhead turtle placed in a 2,000-litre tank. The turtle was found stranded on the shores of Madh island on August 17 and was transported to the centre for treatment for lung infection by the forest department. The transit centre is run by the State Government Mangrove Cell and Mangrove Foundation, an autonomous unit of the forest department.
22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident stages own kidnapping, nabbed and handed over to family
A 22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident, who splurged money on his son, Vijaykumar Bharati's girlfriend by taking loans from several people, staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of ₹2 lakh from his father. The father of the man, 42, Chandrabhan Bharati, does small jobs. On August 14, he reached the Ulhasnagar Central Police Station informing that his son, Vijaykumar Bharati went out to buy meat but did not return home.
