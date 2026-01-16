The bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her three children were found in the bank of Gandak river in Muzaffarpur district in mysterious circumstances, five days after they went missing, police said on Thursday. Bodies of woman, 3 children found near Gandak in Muz, 5 days after they went missing

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide,but the husband of the deceased woman has alleged that his wife and children were murdered elsewhere and their bodies thrown near the river.

Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Mishra constituted an SIT to probe the matter. “All the four bodies were tied together. They have been sent for postmortem. Only after the postmortem report comes, it will be clear whether the deaths were due to drowning or the bodies were thrown there after murder,” the SSP said.

Police said the woman Mamta Kumari and her three children aged between two and seven years went missing from their home in Bakhri Sipahpur under Ahiyapur police station on January 10, following which her husband Krishna Mohan Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, launched a search. Two days later, an anonymous caller called on Kumar’s mobile saying they were ‘going to marry each other. Don’t try to find us.’

After this, Kumar complained to Ahiyapur police on January 12. Mamta and Krishna Mohan got married in 2019. Both were living in a rented house of Amrendra Kumar Singh. They had three children, including two sons. On getting information Muzaffarpur SSP, City SP, SDPO-II and FSL team arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation.

According to Krishna Mohan, “Around 5 am of January 10, I left to drive my auto. When I returned around 6pm, my mother informed me that Mamta had gone to Zero Mile for shopping with all three children around 11:00 am but had not returned. Despite extensive searches all the four were clueless. The family received phone calls from two unknown mobile numbers around 3 am on January 12. During the conversation, the callers threatened to kill the entire family if police were informed.” The family alleged despite repeated information, police failed to take any concrete action. As a result, they killed all the four and threw their bodies into the river.

“The matter is under investigation. Police will analyse the CDR of the anonymous caller to identify him. Police will collaborate FSL and postmortem reports to ascertain the cause of death,” said Kantesh Mishra, adding that the bodies were wrapped in a yellow dupatta found near Chandwara bridge. Everyone was wearing jacket, cap on head with socks on legs. The woman was found wearing earrings and anklets on her feet, he added.