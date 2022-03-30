Businessman shot dead in Patna, son injured
A businessman was shot dead while his son and one of their employees suffered injuries after five unidentified men allegedly opened fire at them in Patna on Wednesday, police said.
According to police, the deceased, identified as Pramod Bagla (55), was into sesame oil business.
Body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). The injured are undergoing treatment at a private nursing home.
Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP), M S Dhillon said, “Two criminals, said to be drug addicts, came to the factory of the deceased around 10 am and demanded money for drugs. The son of the deceased gave them ₹100 but they demanded more money. When the deceased objected to their demand, they lost control and fired at him.”
“Police will record the statement of the slain businessman’s son Golu when he recovers. Efforts are on to trace the miscreants involved in the crime,” he said.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics