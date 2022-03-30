Home / Cities / Patna News / Businessman shot dead in Patna, son injured
Businessman shot dead in Patna, son injured

A businessman was shot dead while his son and one of their employees suffered injuries after five unidentified men allegedly opened fire at them in Patna on Wednesday, police said.
Shopkeepers stage a protest against killing of a businessman in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Shopkeepers stage a protest against killing of a businessman in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 10:12 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

A businessman was shot dead while his son and one of their employees suffered injuries after five unidentified men allegedly opened fire at them in Patna on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Pramod Bagla (55), was into sesame oil business.

Body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). The injured are undergoing treatment at a private nursing home.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP), M S Dhillon said, “Two criminals, said to be drug addicts, came to the factory of the deceased around 10 am and demanded money for drugs. The son of the deceased gave them 100 but they demanded more money. When the deceased objected to their demand, they lost control and fired at him.”

“Police will record the statement of the slain businessman’s son Golu when he recovers. Efforts are on to trace the miscreants involved in the crime,” he said.

