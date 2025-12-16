Cabinet nod to ‘Saat Nischay-3’ to bring Bihar among developed states

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to roll out “Saat Nischay-3” in the next five years (2025-30) to bring Bihar in the category of developed states of the country. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspects the State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC) before the appointment letter distribution program at Vidyut Nigam Kachhat Vidyut Bhawan in Patna on Tuesday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also present. (ANI)

In order to achieve the goal of growth with justice, the state government has already implemented two “Saat Nischay” (seven resolves) programmes since 2015 as part of a good governance initiative. The first and second Saat Nischay programmes were implemented between 2015-20 and 2020-25, respectively. The third, vetted by the state cabinet on Tuesday, will be in continuation of the other two “Saat Nischay” programmes.

There was only one agenda of “Saat Nischay-3” before the cabinet chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar. The latest version of Saat Nischay-3 focuses on income, employment generation, industries, higher education, agriculture, health, strong infrastructure foundation and ease of living, said a press release issued by the department of information and public relations.

Briefing newspersons at a post cabinet briefing, cabinet secretariat department’s additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said that the cabinet approved “Saat Nischay-3” to implement the government’s seven resolves over the next five years between 2025 and 2030. “Its main objective is to accelerate the pace of development in order to bring the state into the category of developed states of the country,” he added.

Chaudhary said that the seven resolves, to be implemented over the next five years, included double employment-double income; prosperous industry - empowered Bihar; progress in agriculture - prosperity of the state, advanced education-bright future; accessible health-secure life; strong foundation - modern expansion; and respect for all-easy life.

DOUBLE EMPLOYMENT-DOUBLE INCOME

Under the first resolution of Saat Nischay-3 titled double employment - double income, the objective is to double the state’s per capita average income. For this, several programs and schemes have been implemented.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rozgar (Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme), the government is providing ₹10,000 to the women of the state for self-employment. Beneficiaries of this scheme will be given assistance up to ₹2 lakh to further expand their employment.

Around 94 lakh poor families, identified during the caste-based and socio-economic survey in the state in 2023, will be covered under employment schemes and other entrepreneurial schemes on a priority basis, and they will also be provided additional financial assistance as needed. Haats and markets will be developed for the sale of Bihar’s products.

The government, said Chaudhary, had provided jobs and employment opportunities to 50 lakh people during the last five years between 2020 and 2025. “Now, a target has been set to create job and employment opportunities for 1 crore youth over the next five years. For this, a separate department of youth, employment, and skill development has recently been established,” he added.

PROSPEROUS INDUSTRY-EMPOWERED BIHAR

Under prosperous industry-empowered Bihar resolve, three high-level committees have been formed under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the rapid development of industries in the state.

The main objective to form these committees is to make Bihar the new technology centre or the technology hub of eastern India, develop Bihar as a world-class workplace (work place), and encourage the state’s reputed entrepreneurs and talented youth to set up industries in the state.

Industrial areas are being developed in all districts of the state for setting up industries. A target has been set up to ensure at least ₹50 lakh crore in private investment in the state over the next five years. After the formation of the current new government, a new directorate of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) has been established under the industries department to promote small industries, and a new Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation has been set up for the export and market development of state’s local products.

The government has also decided to reopen nine closed sugar mills in a phased manner besides 25 new sugar mills will also be set up in the state.

PROGRESS IN AGRICULTURE-PROSPERITY OF THE STATE

The government has already implemented three agriculture road maps. The first one was implemented in 2008. Now, work on the fourth Agriculture Road Map, formed for 2024 to 2029, will be expedited to increase farmers’ income. Following the setting up of the Makhana board, a “Makhana Road Map” will be created to promote makhana production and processing.

Special emphasis will be given to dairy and fisheries, and dairy production committees will be formed in all villages of the state, and a “Sudha” sales centre will be established in every panchayat. Besides, work on providing irrigation facilities to every field will be further expanded.

ADVANCED EDUCATION-BRIGHT FUTURE

Under the fourth resolution, an advanced education-bright future, a separate higher education department has been established in the state. The state’s old prestigious educational institutions will be developed as centres of excellence, and a new “Education City” will also be built in the state. Besides, model schools and a degree college will be opened in every panchayat of the state.

ACCESSIBLE HEALTH-SECURE LIFE

Under the fifth resolution of accessible health-secure life, block community health centres will be developed as speciality hospitals, and district hospitals as super speciality hospitals. Public-private partnerships will be encouraged in the state’s new medical colleges and hospitals for better education and treatment.

To ensure better medical facilities in remote rural areas, a separate incentive system for doctors will be arranged, and a policy will be introduced to prohibit private practice by government doctors.

STRONG FOUNDATION-MODERN EXPANSION

Under this, the expansion of urban areas and strengthening of civic facilities will be carried out in the state. At the same time, new modern planned cities will be developed, and affordable housing arrangements will be made for urban poor. For better connectivity in cities, five new expressways will be constructed, and rural roads will be widened to two lanes in a phased manner.

In addition, basic infrastructure related to electricity will be strengthened, and the use of solar energy will be promoted by installing solar panels on the roofs of all interested people’s homes. At the same time, the state’s tourist sites will be developed and established as national and international level tourist destinations. All types of tourist facilities will be developed in circuits connecting tourist sites. It also aims to promote and encourage eco tourism, historical, religious and cultural tourism in the state.

In addition, a film city will be constructed in the state for shooting films in Hindi and regional languages and also to encourage film business in the state.

Along with the construction of a world-class sports city in Patna, centres of excellence for sports will be established in all districts of the state. National and international sports competitions will also be organised in the state.

RESPECT FOR ALL-EASY LIFE

The seventh and final resolution of Saat Nischay-3 is “Respect for All-Easy Life” (Ease of Living). Under this, work will be done to make the lives of all citizens of the state easier through modern technology, innovation, and good governance, said Chaudhary.

The implementation of the Saat Nischay-3 programme will help fulfil the resolve of a developed Bihar and the state will be included in the category of the most developed states.

At the same time, 430 approved schemes related to the “Pragati Yatra” and the remaining works of Saat Nischay-2 will be completed rapidly over the next year, he added.