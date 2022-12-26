Campaigning ends for urban local bodies; polls on Dec 28

Candidates in the fray for the urban local bodies (ULBs) polls in Bihar made a last-ditch effort to win over the electors on Monday for the second and final round of elections due to be conducted Wednesday.

The Patna municipal corporation (PMC) is among the 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats going to the polls on December 28, the results of which would be declared on December 30, said an officer of the state election commission (SEC).

As many as 61,94,826 electors are expected to exercise their franchise in 1,529 wards across 23 districts, including Patna, Gaya, Ara, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, officials said.

Former Patna mayor Sita Sahu and Reshmi alias Reshmi Chandravanshi, who are contesting for the post of mayor and deputy mayor in the PMC respectively, enjoy the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Other mayoral candidates Rajni Devi and Anjana Gandhi, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Azad Gandhi, have the support of the RJD.

However, a senior leader of the ruling alliance, the mahagathbandhan, claimed the PMC election is set to witness a multi-cornered. “Vinita Kumari, a close relative of a senior JD(U) leader, and Sarita Nopani, who enjoys JD(U)’s backing, are contesting for the post of PMC mayor. Wife of another former mayor Afzal Imam, Mahajabeen, who is also seeking election as mayor, is likely to drive the voting pattern of minority electorate, thereby damaging the prospect of the RJD-backed nominees,” he said.

Ratna Purkayastha, a former media person who has worked with All India Radio (AIR), has also joined the mayoral race. Purkayastha is said to be eying the support of a sizable chunk of Kayastha community votes.

