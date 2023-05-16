Land-for-jobs scam: CBI raids 9 locations in Bihar, Delhi linked to RJD leaders

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at nine locations in Bihar’s Patna and Bhojpur linked to former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader MLA Arun Yadav and his wife Kiran Devi in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The CBI team reached the residence of Devi at Agiaon village in Bhojpur and carried out searches. (Representative file image)

The CBI also conducted searches at the premises of Rajya Sabha MP Prem Chand Gupta at Noida, Delhi and Gurugram in the same alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The CBI has been probing former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and several members of his family in connection with the case.

The raids are underway in nine separate places in Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Noida.

Another team of CBI carried out searches at her official residence in Patna near Haj Bhawan amid heavy security arrangement.

On March 6, CBI teams had questioned former chief minister Rabri Devi at her official residence in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The agency has registered an FIR against 17 persons including Rabri, her husband Lalu Prasad and daughter Misa Bharti.

Earlier on January 13, the CBI was granted the sanction to prosecute RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in the alleged land-for-jobs case.

The sanction is granted by the central government and only after it, can the CBI initiate a trial against him.

“In amended prevention of corruption act, a prior sanction is needed for central agency before prosecuting a public servant,” said CBI spokesperson, adding that the agency submitted the persecution sanction before the court of New Delhi.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad including family members and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

The alleged scam occurred when Yadav was railway minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD leader, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then railway general manager.

