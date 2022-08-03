CBI seeks custody of 3 railway officers arrested for bribes for wagon allotment
PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought seven-day remand for the three Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officials arrested for allegedly accepting bribes, saying it wants to ascertain if other officials are part of the racket.
In its request to the Patna special judge designated for CBI cases, the agency officials said the three senior officials were not cooperating with the investigation and the agency needed more time to access their bank accounts and other assets that may have been accumulated by the officials.
The East Central Railway’s chief freight transport manager (CFTM) Sanjay Kumar at its Hajipur headquarters and senior divisional operating managers (DOMs) at Samastipur and Sonepur divisions, Rupesh Kumar and Sachin Mishra, respectively were arrested on Monday along with three businessmen, two from Kolkata and the third from West Bengal’s North Dinajpur.
Sanjay Kumar is a 1996 batch IRTS officer while Rupesh Kumar and Sachin Mishra are 2011 bach officers.
According to CBI, the three IRTS officials had arrived at an arrangement with the businessmen for bribes on a monthly basis for out-of-turn allotment and priority allotment of freight wagons and extra stacking time.
According to officials, raids were conducted at 16 locations, including Patna, Sonpur, Hajipur, Samastipur, and Kolkata, which led to the recovery of various incriminating documents and cash worth ₹46.50 lakh.
CBI told the special CBI judge that Nawal Ladha of the Kolkata-based Abha Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. who was also arrested, sent ₹23.5 lakh to Patna, Sonepur and Samastipur in envelopes containing bribes of ₹6 lakh, ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, ₹2.75 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 to be delivered to various railway officials. One sports utility vehicle with six envelopes containing the cash to be delivered to various officers of the East Central Railway (ECR) was also recovered.
Suspected cattle trader allegedly beaten to death in Bhopal; 2 others injured
In a tragic incident, a man suspected to be a cattle trader was reportedly beaten to death and two others were injured in Seoni Malwa area of Bhopal's Hoshangabad district on the suspicion of supplying cows illegally to Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Nazir Ahmed while the injured persons were Shaikh Lal and Mushtaq. All three were residents of Amaravati in Maharashtra.
Bihar Speaker bats for financial autonomy to Assembly on lines of Lok Sabha
Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday batted for financial autonomy to the Legislative Assembly on lines of the Lok Sabha, saying that depending on the state government in financial matters affects the independent nature of the Assembly. The Speaker said that the demand for financial autonomy was the need of the hour.
Amit Shah to visit Bengaluru today; likely to address 'unrest' in party
Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bengaluru on Wednesday night to attend a conference of the ministry of culture and the Confederation of the Indian Industries conference, 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'. He will fly from Delhi to Bengaluru in the evening, reports said. According to his itinerary, he is set to participate in the conference on Thursday at around 11 am and fly back to Delhi at around 2.30 pm.
ED attaches ₹415 crore assets of 2 builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale in DHFL-Yes Bank case
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 400 crore linked to builders, Sanjay Chhabria and Avinash Bhosale in connection with the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited-Yes Bank fraud case. Private developer Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group, and Avinash Bhosale, the promoter of the Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd and father-in-law of former Congress minister Vishwajit Kadam, were arrested by ED in the case on June 7 and June 28, respectively.
Kuldeep Bishnoi quits as Congress MLA from Haryana assembly, set to join BJP
The Haryana Congress rebel MLA from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi, resigned from the assembly on Wednesday, a day before he is set to join the BJP. Also read: Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday Accompanied with his wife Renuka, 53-year-old Bishnoi met Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and handed over his resignation, paving the way for the Adampur byelection.
