Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday distributed appointment letters to newly appointed 1,283 AYUSH doctors at a function in state capital. CM distributes appointment letters to Ayush doctors

At a function organised at “Samvad” at CM Secretariat, Kumar, as a mark of token, distributed appointment letters to 10 newly appointed AYUSH doctors.

Out of 1283 newly appointed AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) doctors, 685 are Ayurvedic doctors, 393 are Homeopathy and 205 are Unani.

Notably, the appointment of 1283 AYUSH doctors has been made in order to further strengthen health care system in the state.

Ahead of the State Assembly election, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had promised to provide jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth in five years (2025-2030). And to achieve the goal, Bihar cabinet in its meeting held in November approved the creation of three new departments -- youth, employment and skill development, higher education, and civil aviation -- to ensure better and effective implementation of its schemes and policies, aimed at providing jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth over the next five years.

Based on the merit list and availability of vacancy, they have been posted to health institutions of various levels across all 38 districts of the state in accordance with the preferred districts given by them.

All 1283 newly appointed AYUSH doctors are being posted to various identified health institutions for running OPDs (Outpatient Departments) under the AYUSH medical services, for serving in the ‘Mobile Medical Teams’ operated under the National Child Health Programme and also for participating in other programmes run under the National Health Mission.

This will enable health check-ups of children in schools besides ensuring better health care facilities in health institutions.

Earlier, health department’s secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh welcomed the CM by presenting him with a sapling.