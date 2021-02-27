IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde; Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present during the inaugural function of the Shatabdi Bhawan at the High Court in Patna. (ANI PHOTO).
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde; Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present during the inaugural function of the Shatabdi Bhawan at the High Court in Patna. (ANI PHOTO).
patna news

CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar

  • Kumar had earlier in his address referred to the Patna HC’s endeavour in 2006, soon after he took over the reins of the state, to help establish the rule of law by ensuring speedy trials so that wrongdoers could get punishment.
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Saturday praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “deep insight into the purpose of law, the purpose of the courts and his interpretation of the principles of theory of the separation of power without mentioning it.”

“The theory of the separation of power does not imply hostility between the branches of the government and it is indeed extremely elevating to hear such wonderful, realistic views, which are absolutely in accordance with the Constitution. I thank the CM for understanding the needs of the courts,” he said, after inaugurating the new state-of-the-art centenary building of the Patna HC, built at a cost of 203-crore, to cater to the growing need of space.

Kumar had earlier in his address referred to the Patna HC’s endeavour in 2006, soon after he took over the reins of the state, to help establish the rule of law by ensuring speedy trials so that wrongdoers could get punishment.

“The government alone cannot control crime. The government does its job, but it could happen in Bihar because the courts also contributed to it significantly through speedy trial and constant monitoring. The role of judiciary is of utmost importance,” the CM said, promising whatever assistance the courts would require by way of infrastructure and manpower instantly..

The CJI said that with the passage of a century, the need for a new building was being felt for a long time due to gradual rise in litigation over the years and also the increase in the strength of judges. “The need for an additional building signifies not just the increase in the number of cases being filed in the courts, but also the growing consciousness about legal rights and increase in legal literacy, which we have been striving for. Most importantly, it shows the courts are being resorted to for settling disputes, rather than taking law in own hands,” he added.

Bobde said the old building of the Patna HC, which completed its 100 years in 2016, was an iconic structure and witness to great luminaries and great battles in the court room. “As the CM is so forthcoming, I will request the Patna HC CJ Justice Sanjay Karol to seek an additional budget from the state government for artificial intelligence (AI). The system of AI will in no way take away the discretion of the judges in deciding a case, but only ease of access of information that will change to add speed. There should not be any apprehension about it,” he added.

The CJI said the inequality due to video conferencing should also not be allowed and for that purpose, public kiosks have been developed free of cost for lawyers and litigants. “We are exploring many other facilities, including possibility of satellite access wherever cabling is not possible. Pandemic has changed the way we function,” he said, underlining the importance of pre-litigation mediation in both criminal and civil disputes within legal framework to bring down the load of cases.

76.38-lakh cases digitally heard

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who started his journey in the legal field from the Patna HC, said that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian judiciary rose the occasion, digitally hearing 76.38-lakh cases till January 31, 2021, including 66460 cases by the Patna HC and 6.42-lakh cases by the district courts of the state.

“We are working closely with the judiciary to create a digital ecosystem. The national judicial data grid so far having 18.09-crore case status and over 13.50 judicial orders from across the country. From Bihar, 56.18-lakh cases and 8.3-lakh judicial orders are available on the grid. Cases more than 10-year-old are being fast tracked. We are also boosting telly law. For that we have over 4-lakh kiosks for obtaining free legal service,” he added.

Prasad also threw light on the social media guidelines, making it clear while the government welcomed dissent and criticism, misuse and abuse was not allowed. “We can criticise the reasoning of the judgment, but some people should not be allowed to make comments on judges or criticize them just because they did not have a judgment of their liking. The judges must have freedom. Trolling and agenda-setting is not fair,” he added.

Prasad said that soon the Centre would set up all India judicial service to have quality intake in the judicial system on the lines of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS). “The idea to have a particular number of additional district judges through open competition. Subordinate judiciary, those with seven-year experience and fresh law graduates can also sit for the exam,” he added.

Others who spoke on the occasion included the judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Navin Sinha, Justice Indira Bannerjee, Justice Hemant Kumar and chief justice of the Patna HC, Justice Sanjay Karol. A large number of former and present chief justices, judges and legal luminaries were present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Patna municipality has obtained have ODF+ certificate this time and hopes to improve score.(Representative photo)
Patna municipality has obtained have ODF+ certificate this time and hopes to improve score.(Representative photo)
patna news

Patna eyes better swachhta ranking after finishing last in 2020

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • In 2020, Patna scored 1552.11 out of 6,000 points with zero score in certification category.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sub inspector was killed during shootout with criminals in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Thursday.(HT Photo/Representative use)
A sub inspector was killed during shootout with criminals in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Thursday.(HT Photo/Representative use)
patna news

Bihar: Sacking of senior cops sought after sub inspector killed in shootout

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sitamarhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • Rakesh Kumar Singh, former block pramukh told the IG that nothing had been done by the SHO to stop illegal activities in the village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav(PTI)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav(PTI)
patna news

Bihar saw 8-fold growth in budget size under both RJD and NDA: Tejashwi Yadav

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Participating in a debate in the assembly on the 2021-22 Bihar budget in the assembly, Yadav said its size was 3000 crore in 1990 which increased to 24,000 crore, a growth of eight times, in 2005 when RJD was in power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Rajvardhan Azad
Dr Rajvardhan Azad
patna news

Bihar university service commission chief nominated to WHO body

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • Vitreoretinal disorders are a group of eye conditions concerning the retina and the vitreous in the eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister Ram Surat Rai was cornered by MLCs across party lines raising the issue of delay in land mutations in the state.(Courtesy- Livehindustan.com)
Minister Ram Surat Rai was cornered by MLCs across party lines raising the issue of delay in land mutations in the state.(Courtesy- Livehindustan.com)
patna news

Bihar: Minister promises action against officers delaying land mutation

By Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:52 AM IST
  • Responding to concerns expressed by members across party lines, the minister assured the Legislative Council that he would personally look into the issue of inordinate delay in land mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna Aiims building Bihar(HT File Photo)
Patna Aiims building Bihar(HT File Photo)
patna news

NMC asks govt medical colleges to exclude non-medical faculties as assessors

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • A few non-medical faculties had previously got enrolled as assessors, prompting the NMC to be specific about excluding non-medical faculties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The spatial mutation of land is likely to create a clear record of changes in ownership reducing frauds and disputes.
The spatial mutation of land is likely to create a clear record of changes in ownership reducing frauds and disputes.
patna news

Bihar plans mutation reform to curb fraud

By Rakesh Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Bihar revenue department officials and some circle officers will enlist practical problems they might face in implementing the new process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malnourished children earn 20% less as adults than other children(HT FILE PHOTO)
Malnourished children earn 20% less as adults than other children(HT FILE PHOTO)
patna news

42.8% children severely malnourished in Bihar: Health minister

By Subash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • The minister also admitted that about 63.5% of children in the age group of six months to five years were found to be anaemic in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the registrars said that the original court building would be turned into a museum, while the adjacent structures, which were developed later, would be used for official works. (HT Photo)
One of the registrars said that the original court building would be turned into a museum, while the adjacent structures, which were developed later, would be used for official works. (HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar: CJI SA Bobde to inaugurate new Patna high court building

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:17 AM IST
The new building, to be christened Shatabdi Bhawan, has come up at the cost of 116 crore. Its foundation stone was laid in February 2014
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responded to all allegations made by the opposition in the assembly.(PTI)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responded to all allegations made by the opposition in the assembly.(PTI)
patna news

Nitish Kumar takes on opposition, presents Bihar turnaround story

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Nitish Kumar said his government was working on an agreement with the Tata technical group for skilling the youth in the state in areas such as electric vehicles maintenance, advance welding, 3D printing etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Amid price hike, fuel smuggling from Nepal to Bihar in full swing

By Ajay Kr Pandey, Aditya Nath Jha, Muzaffarpur, Purnia
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Petrol and diesel prices are much cheaper in neighbouring Nepal, which, ironically, imports almost all of its petroleum products from India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre

By Aditya Nath Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The boy’s family alleged he was beaten and later stabbed.The hostel staffers have been on the run since the boy was reported missing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two varieties of musical fountains will be installed at the parks to be developed in the state Capital.(Raj K Raj/HT archive/Representational use)
Two varieties of musical fountains will be installed at the parks to be developed in the state Capital.(Raj K Raj/HT archive/Representational use)
patna news

Bihar public parks to get facelift with musical fountains, open gyms, play area

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad directed the forest department to develop parks for relaxation and rejuvenation. The decision was later approved by the state Cabinet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The family was returning after the ring exchange ceremony.
The family was returning after the ring exchange ceremony.
patna news

6 of a family killed in Bihar road crash; PM, Nitish condole deaths

By Aditya Nath Jha, Katihar
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • Both the Scorpio and truck were caught in a head on collision at a great speed which resulted in the deaths of six persons including the driver on the spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The men recorded the assault and posted the video on social media. The men pulled the girl’s dupatta, hair and kept touching her inappropriately. (Sourced)
The men recorded the assault and posted the video on social media. The men pulled the girl’s dupatta, hair and kept touching her inappropriately. (Sourced)
patna news

Girl sexually harassed in Bihar, video posted on social media

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The men are purportedly seen assaulting, calling themselves social reformers, and sexually harassing the girl after they found her with a friend, who was also assaulted on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac