CM’s security breach: Steps afoot to beef up SSG
Two instances of breach in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s security in one month has turned the spotlight on the Special Security Guard (SSG), created in the state in 2011 on the lines of Special Protection Group (SPG) meant to protect the serving and former prime ministers and their families.
Under the Bihar Special Security Guards Act, 2000, the home department had created 531 new posts, including two of superintendents of police (SP), two additional SPs and five deputy SPs, 30 sub-inspectors and 300 constables, besides other personnel for bomb squad, sniffer dogs’ squad and wireless wings. It entails a recurring annual expenditure of ₹32.18 crore on their salary and equipment.
However, a police officer said all the seven posts of the DSPs have been lying vacant in the SSG for a long time. Though over 50 police personnel have been shortlisted for SSG recently, which covers Bihar CM’s security, there is none for the post of the DSPs.
“For SSG, there are tough yardsticks for selection, which includes age, fitness and track record. Officers are reshuffled after five years and young and energetic officers are preferred due to challenging requirements,” he said.
The new selections for induction into the SSG include three inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors, 20 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and more than 18 constables. The process started in October last year and ended on Tuesday last. “They will have to undergo three-month training before induction into SSG. The SSG had constituted a committee for the selection process and found that all the newly selected personnel were of good character,” said the officer.
The SSG includes two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the ranks of additional director general/inspector-general and superintendent. Currently, only two officers, additional SP Lalit Mohan Sharma and senior DSP Rajesh Kumar, are posted with the SSG, while SSG commandant Harimohan Shukla holds additional charge of SP (security).
The vacant posts of DSP came to light after Nitish Kumar’s security was breached on April 12 at a public meeting at Nalanda where a youth burst crackers to attract the attention of the Bihar CM.
In yet another serious security lapse, the chief minister was attacked in March by a man in his home town Bakhtiyarpur. The man, who came from behind, was seen rapidly walking up the dais and striking Nitish Kumar on the back. The chief minister’s security personnel immediately overpowered the attacker.
NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune
To counter the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and spread the message of secularism, the Nationalist Congress Party has organised a Hanuman aarti to be performed by Muslims in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 15. All state-level NCP leaders will be present at the aarti. Whereas MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
Pune district reports 11 new Covid cases in 24 hours
As per the state health department, the district reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No new deaths due to the infection were reported. Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,144 and the death toll stood at 9,708. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 347,402 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body
The Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents. Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially.
Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night. Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
