CM’s security breach: Steps afoot to beef up SSG

Two instances of breach in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s security in one month has turned the spotlight on the Special Security Guard (SSG), created in the state in 2011 on the lines of Special Protection Group (SPG) meant to protect the serving and former prime ministers and their families.

Under the Bihar Special Security Guards Act, 2000, the home department had created 531 new posts, including two of superintendents of police (SP), two additional SPs and five deputy SPs, 30 sub-inspectors and 300 constables, besides other personnel for bomb squad, sniffer dogs’ squad and wireless wings. It entails a recurring annual expenditure of ₹32.18 crore on their salary and equipment.

However, a police officer said all the seven posts of the DSPs have been lying vacant in the SSG for a long time. Though over 50 police personnel have been shortlisted for SSG recently, which covers Bihar CM’s security, there is none for the post of the DSPs.

“For SSG, there are tough yardsticks for selection, which includes age, fitness and track record. Officers are reshuffled after five years and young and energetic officers are preferred due to challenging requirements,” he said.

The new selections for induction into the SSG include three inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors, 20 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and more than 18 constables. The process started in October last year and ended on Tuesday last. “They will have to undergo three-month training before induction into SSG. The SSG had constituted a committee for the selection process and found that all the newly selected personnel were of good character,” said the officer.

The SSG includes two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the ranks of additional director general/inspector-general and superintendent. Currently, only two officers, additional SP Lalit Mohan Sharma and senior DSP Rajesh Kumar, are posted with the SSG, while SSG commandant Harimohan Shukla holds additional charge of SP (security).

The vacant posts of DSP came to light after Nitish Kumar’s security was breached on April 12 at a public meeting at Nalanda where a youth burst crackers to attract the attention of the Bihar CM.

In yet another serious security lapse, the chief minister was attacked in March by a man in his home town Bakhtiyarpur. The man, who came from behind, was seen rapidly walking up the dais and striking Nitish Kumar on the back. The chief minister’s security personnel immediately overpowered the attacker.

