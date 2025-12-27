Six defeated Congress candidates from the recent Bihar assembly elections have approached the Patna high court, alleging widespread irregularities by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that they claim skewed the results in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Congress candidates challenge Bihar poll outcome in Patna HC

The petitioners – Pravin Singh Kushwaha (Kahalgaon), Amit Kumar Tunna (Riga), Rishi Mishra (Jale), Nalini Ranjan Jha (Benipatti), Tauquir Alam (Barari), and Shashant Shekhar (Patna Sahib) – filed the writ petition on Saturday, accusing the ECI of favouritism during a special intensive revision of voter lists, ignoring violations of the model code of conduct and manipulating outcomes through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Their lawyer indicated the petition has been submitted and expressed hope for an early hearing, though he declined to elaborate until admission. “There are numerous issues with how the elections were conducted,” he said briefly.

The move comes weeks after the NDA secured a resounding victory in the November polls, capturing 202 of the 243 seats – the alliance’s strongest performance in decades. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, followed closely by ally Janata Dal (United) at 85. In contrast, the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB), which included the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, managed only 35 seats, with Congress winning just six.

Kushwaha, who unsuccessfully contested Bhagalpur’s Kahalgaon seat, told reporters the case targets what he called the BJP’s “vote theft” with ECI complicity. He pointed to new welfare announcements and cash incentives rolled out during the campaign as code violations, and raised suspicions about EVMs altering opposition votes.

“On the ground, voters backed us strongly,” added Tunna from Riga. “The results shocked everyone who saw the enthusiasm. A fair investigation would flip the script for the NDA.”

Allegations of EVM tampering have surfaced periodically in Indian elections, though the ECI has consistently defended the machines’ integrity, citing safeguards like VVPAT verification. No candidates, including losers, sought post-count EVM microcontroller checks in Bihar this time, per commission records.

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls – the first major overhaul since 2003 – also drew pre-poll criticism from opposition ranks, who feared it disenfranchised certain voters. The process, completed ahead of voting, aimed to clean lists amid urbanization and migration but faced legal challenges that were ultimately dismissed.

Although the high court will decide whether the petition deserves hearing, the filing of the case underlines lingering bitterness in opposition circles over the NDA’s dominance. Political analysts, however, are skeptical if the petition would overturn statewide results but they are anticipating that the hearing might highlight perceived flaws in the process.

The NDA’s sweep has bolstered chief minister Nitish Kumar’s position in the NDA and offered him yet another tenure as the CM for his strong grasp over the woman voters and his vision to win the elections. Yet voices like these petitioners insist the mandate doesn’t fully reflect voter intent.