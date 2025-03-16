Menu Explore
Constable posted as security guard of Tej Pratap sent to police lines for dancing in uniform

PTI |
Mar 16, 2025 12:20 PM IST

Constable posted as security guard of Tej Pratap sent to police lines for dancing in uniform

Patna, A constable posted as security guard of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was on Sunday sent to the police lines for dancing in uniform during Holi celebrations at the residence of the former Bihar minister.

Constable posted as security guard of Tej Pratap sent to police lines for dancing in uniform
Constable posted as security guard of Tej Pratap sent to police lines for dancing in uniform

According to a statement issued by the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police on Sunday, "Constable, Deepak Kumar, posted as security guard of MLA, Tej Pratap, is sent to police lines for dancing in uniform with immediate effect. Kumar will be replaced by another constable in the security of the MLA."

The RJD leader found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy on Saturday when the constable was commanded by the former Bihar minister to perform a 'thumka' or face suspension. The lurid drama unfolded at the official residence of Yadav, the elder son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, during holi celebrations.

One of the videos of his revelry that has gone viral on social media show the Hasanpur MLA regally seated on a sofa, placed on a make-shift stage, holding a mike.

"Ae sipahi, ae Deepak, abhi ek gana bajaenge jis par tumko thumka lagana padega. Nahin lagaoge to tumko suspend kar denge. Bura na maano Holi hai ," Yadav can be heard as saying before a musical band bursts into a devotional song that is often played during the festival of colours in Bihar.

The policeman did not seem much offended as although he did not break into a 'thumka', he nonetheless obliged Yadav by hopping a few times with his right arm raised high in the air.

In a style reminiscent of the 'kapda faad Holi' that his father used to organise, Yadav tore off clothes of supporters who poured in to greet him, and also drove a scooter on the streets adjoining his house, screaming "Happy Holi Paltu Chacha", a taunt obviously aimed at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has aligned with and dumped the RJD twice.

Meanwhile, Patna Traffic Police on Saturday fined the owner of the scooter in which the RJD MLA drove, for riding without helmet, driving without PUCC and not having insurance of the vehicle. "Challans of 4,000 have been issued to the the owner of the vehicle," Aprajit Lohan, Superintendent of Police , Patna told PTI.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

