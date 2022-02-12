Covid-19: Bihar to revoke all restrictions from February 14 as cases dip

The Bihar government on Saturday lifted all Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions across the state to be effective from February 14 amid a steady decline in infections. Chief minister Nitish Kumar shared the news on Twitter following a review meeting.

“The current situation of Covid-19 was reviewed today. In view of the continuous decline in Covid infections, all types of restrictions are being lifted from February 14 until further orders,” Kumar tweeted.

The CM said district administrations have been empowered to impose necessary restrictions based on the situation within their jurisdictions.

All activities will now continue normally, Kumar said, while appealing to residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and abide with the standard operating procedures (SOP) where necessary.

He said people must remain cautious of the pandemic and continue to take precautionary measures, such as wearing of face masks and following social distancing.

The announcement to revoke all curbs came a day after the state reported 236 cases of Covid-19 This pushed the total confirmed infections from the state to 8,28,584, of whom, 814,917 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the death toll was recorded at 12,246 as of Friday, while the active caseload stood at 1,420, according to the data.

More than 11 crore (11,61,49,658) Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, according to data from the Co-WIN dashboard. This includes over six crore first doses and nearly five crore second doses. The state has also administered more than six lakh precautionary third doses.

The state allowed schools to resume physical teaching for classes 9 to 12 with full capacity from Monday (February 7), while classes 8 and below resumed with 50 per cent seating capacity. The state has urged all institutions to strictly follow SOPs issued by the State Disaster Management Authority.