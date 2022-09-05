Days after quitting as Bihar law minister, RJD leader facing arrest eludes cops

Patna police have so far drawn a blank in locating former Bihar minister and RJD leader Kartik Kumar, whose anticipatory bail petition in an abduction case was rejected by a Danapur court on September 2.

“We will be now approach the Danapur court for issuance of non-bailable warrant against Kumar,” Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) M S Dhillon said.

Kumar, who had assumed office as law minister on August 16, resigned on September 1, hours after his portfolio was changed amid an outcry that he had filed to surrender before court despite an arrest warrant pending against him for more than a month.

On Saturday last, police in Patna’s Mokama area raided his native village but couldn’t find him.

Kumar, a member of legislative council (MLC), was sworn in as a minister for the first time when Mahagathbandhan government, comprising CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), RJD and Congress, and supported by other parties, came to power in Bihar last month.

