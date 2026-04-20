‘Defeat of Women’s Reservation Bill a dark chapter of democracy’

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said the defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill was a “dark chapter for democracy”, as an opportunity created by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to empower women had been lost due to the double-faced Congress-led Opposition. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary addresses a press conference at BJP office in Patna, Sunday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

“Nari Shakti has been insulted and cheated and the women of the country will certainly hold the Opposition accountable and seek answers. Parties like the Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party and the RJD rejoiced over the defeat of the Bill, which is unfortunate. Rahul Gandhi’s sister can become an MP, Akhilesh Yadav’s wife can be an MP, Lalu Prasad’s daughter can be an MP, but they do not want other women from the poor families and marginalised sections to come to the mainstream,” he added.

In his first media interaction since assuming charge as CM at the BJP office in Patna, Choudhary, flanked by woman leaders of the NDA, said had the bills been passed, it could have brought about a big positive change, as demonstrated by Bihar through 50% reservation in pancayati raj institutions in the state, which has over 59% women holding the reins of rural governance.

“Some parties have their priorities fully confined to their families and they don’t want to look beyond, while BJP thinks of the nation as a family. RJD chief Lalu Prasad used to get the Bill torn. Congress never gave reservation to women and is now putting hurdles when initiatives are being taken. It is the Congress hypocrisy to just give lip service and back out when the time comes to give women their due,” he added.

The Bihar CM said with the passage of the Bill, 272 women could have found place in Lok Sabha. “NDA will make it a national issue, as there is apparent anger among women over the Opposition’s attitude,” he added.

“ Whenever there is talk of reservation, the Congress and the RJD never support it. Pt Nehru launched a campaign against reservations. When Karpuri Thakur talked about reservation, Kailashpati Mishra stood with him. Narendra Modi’s government also gave 10% reservation to the poor among the upper caste. Answers will be sought for the Opposition’s deception,” he added.

Choudhary said the Congress and other Opposition parties had been opposed to Mandal Commission as well as Dalit and tribal interests from the outset, while always putting hurdles on way to women’s reservation.

“The entire NDA will unite and oppose those who oppose women’s reservation across the country. Our government is fully committed to giving reservation to Nari Shakti, and the mothers and sisters will teach the Congress a lesson. This fight for the right of the women will not stop,” he added.

On Congress statement that the Bill had been passed in 2023 itself, Choudhary said PM Modi’s government had categorically assured, Amit Shah also assured that through this Bill the number of MPs would increase from 543 to 816 and it could be further taken to 850 to create room for one-third women, but the Opposition had only one plan to stall it. “But the women of the country will ensure that it proves costly for them,” he added.

BJP is planning to make a big issue out of it and it could also prove handy ahead of elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Many senior leaders attended a crucial meeting at the BJP’s state headquarters in Patna, which deliberated on preparations for the ‘Akrosh March’ on April 20 to mobilise public support and “expose the Opposition design”.

The Bill to amend the Women’s Reservation Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha hurdle on Friday. The Centre needed two-third majority to get the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed, but fell short of the mark. Two other Bills, including one for delimitation and another for increasing the number of seats in Lok Sabha, were not put to vote after the first one failed, as the Centre termed them intrinsically linked to the women’s quota Bill.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said Samrat Choudhary mighty have become CM, but he could not understand the Bill. “He is acting as Delhi directs. They were trying to pursue delimitation hiding behind women. The Bill was passed three years ago, but why was it not implemented? It was not even sent to the President. He will do what Gujarati bhais tell. There are people coming from Delhi to run his government,” he added.

On the other hand, Dy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar joined other NDA leaders in backing the Bill and said the people would give a befitting reply to the Opposition.

“I don’t what kind of mindset the Opposition has shown by opposing the Bill for women’s reservation. They have stopped women from reaching Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha. Now, the women will stop such parties from reaching the Vidhan Sabha. NDA is one on women’s quota,” said the dy CM.