Bihar doctor, 30, dies by suicide 10 days after family fixes her marriage: Cop

JAMUI: A 30-year-old doctor died by suicide in Bihar’s Jamui district days after her family fixed her marriage, police said on Tuesday.

The doctor, 30, was found hanging in her room soon after she returned home from work (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the doctor was found hanging in her room on Monday evening soon after she returned home from work. She was posted at an additional primary health centre in the adjoining district of Banka.

Station house officer, Town police station, Rajeev Kumar Tiwari, said a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact reasons that led the doctor to take the extreme step.

The doctor’s brother told the police that his sister had a light meal at home after returning from the health centre in Banka and she went to her room to rest. He saw her hanging when he entered the room an hour later. He said they rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors.

He said his sister hadn’t been paid for eight months and that her death could be linked.

Police said the woman’s family had fixed her marriage to a doctor in Samastipur about 10 days ago. She was upset about it, an officer said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

