Drought-like situation delays paddy transplantation in Bihar
Bihar’s at least 29 districts are facing a drought-like situation, which has delayed paddy transplantation amid no or scanty rainfall. Canals mostly originating from rain-fed rivers have dried up and the groundwater has depleted due to a long dry spell. Farmers were also struggling to operate their lift irrigation systems as rural areas were getting only an eight-hour electricity supply daily.
Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said the government was monitoring the situation and has established power feeders for providing uninterrupted electricity to every field. He said he will request the energy minister for more power and that a meeting has been called to discuss the issue.
Farmers said they need electricity for a minimum of 16 hours daily during the paddy transplant season. Vijay Bahadur Singh, a farmer leader, said paddy seedlings were getting damaged. “The farmers who have transplanted paddy with the help of pumps or other sources of water are the worst sufferers as their fields are drying and they are helpless.”
The farmers were organizing rituals hoping to get rain to save their livelihoods and lives, said Ram Adhar Singh, a farmer.
Bihar’s 29 out of 38 districts received deficient rainfall in June and the first two weeks of July. Overall, the state received 191.8mm of rainfall against the normal 283.2mm. There has been a 27% rain deficiency.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Araria and Khagaria districts received 60% surplus rain. Seven districts got normal rain. Five districts have 60% rain deficiency and 24 20% to 60%.
-
Delhi's neglected monuments slated for makeover: Sisodia
Conservation of heritage structures, such as Malcha Mahal, construction of museums at Dara Shikoh library and Qudsia Bagh, and the illumination of monuments are some of the steps that the Delhi government plans to undertake as it focuses on lesser-known historical places in the Capital, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while outlining plans for heritage conservation.
-
15 key roads in south Delhi set for ₹23cr upgrade: Govt
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government has approved road strengthening projects, estimated to cost ₹23.24 crore, and the state public works department will carry out work on 15 stretches across south Delhi in the coming months. Roads totalling a length of 18.19km are to be repaired and strengthened under the project, and will include stretches in Kalkaji, Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, officials said.
-
Delhiwale: Black prince of Vasundhara
The face is looking back at Sona. He is taken care of by the citizens of the Vasundhara Valley Apartments. “He only consumes doodh, and doesn't touch roti or bread.” To be sure, Sona is never encouraged to enter the residential complex. The dog surfaced about a year ago, informs the guard at the gate, Ram Avtar. Currently, Sona's face is showing utmost serenity as he gazes at the empty road to his left.
-
Gurugram’s Sohna Elevated Road open for traffic
Commuters can now travel seamlessly from Gurugram to Sohna as the entire 21.65km-long Sohna elevated road has now been made available to the public after the National Highways Authority of India opened the remaining 8.94km section between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur for traffic on a trial basis on Monday afternoon. A 750m underpass at Subhash Chowk, which is also a part of the project, was also opened to vehicular traffic around 1pm on Monday.
-
File data of trees felled illegally in past 3 years: Delhi HC to forest dept
The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Delhi government's forest department to furnish data of the trees felled illegally and without permission in the last three years. Justice Najmi Waziri took note of the data submitted by the forest department that more than 77,000 trees cut, at the rate of three per hour, is excluding those which have been felled “illegally”. This comes to about three trees per hour in the past three years.
