ED files charge sheet against Bihar health secretary in money laundering case
PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Bihar health secretary K Senthil Kumar and three others in connection with a money laundering case. The ED case, which was registered back in 2012, was based on a probe by the state vigilance investigation bureau (VIB) that started investigating Senthil Kumar and others in July 2010 on charges that they caused a loss of over ₹7.6 crore to the exchequer during his tenure as Munger district magistrate and commissioner of the Patna Municipal Corporation.
The ED prosecution complaint names K Senthil Kumar, a 1996 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), his brother K Ayyappan, a retired 1995-batch IAS officer Baidyanath Das who served in the municipal corporation, and a contractor Bimal Kumar.
In March 2018, the federal agency attached assets worth ₹2.5 crore in Patna and Chennai in this case including Senthil Kumar’s apartment in Patna’s Nageshwar Colony, a land parcel worth ₹1.97 crore in the name of a trust and 37 land parcels estimated to be worth nearly ₹38 lakh.
ED’s prosecution complaint accuses Senthil Kumar of running private companies in Patna such as Sudha Super Market and Chennai Cafe in the name of his brother. Besides, the IAS officer is also alleged to have started a trust, Indira Memorial Education Trust back home in Tamil Nadu, also in his brother’s name.
ED officials have claimed Senthil Kumar awarded many government contracts to Bimal Kumar through who, he laundered the money that he made at public expense. According to the charge sheet, the IAS officer had acquired illegal properties worth Rs. 2.6 crore.
Senthil Kumar could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts. This story will be updated when he responds to the request for his reaction.
Flying from Bengaluru on the upcoming long weekend? What you should know
In Bengaluru, the authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport have requested passengers who are planning their journey on the upcoming Independence Day long weekend to arrive early at the airport. As Independence Day, which is a public holiday, is on Monday (August 15), many Bengaluru flyers are expected to head to different destinations for their long weekend plans.
Killing of young BJP worker among issues discussed during Shah's K'taka visit
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka and held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and discussed the anger among BJP youth wing leaders following the death of Nettaru. Workers of BJP's youth wing protested out state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence demanding a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India and organisations linked to it. Some workers also resigned from the party.
FTII student, 32, found dead in hostel room. Suicide suspected, say police
A 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India was found dead in his hostel room on Friday, police officers at Pune's Deccan Gymkhana police station said. A police team that responded to the call broke open the door after spotting the student from the window. Some inmates of the hotel told the police that they last saw the student on Tuesday. A police officer said initial investigations indicated death by suicide.
With Raut in ED custody, Uddhav Thackeray returns as Saamana editor
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. The print line of the newspaper on Friday had Thackeray's name as the editor and that of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor. Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. The newspaper, which was launched in 1989, had Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor.
HC upholds ban on sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits
The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the police department's decision to withdraw the no-objection certificate issued for sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits. The single judge bench of Krishna S Dixit rejected the contention of several traders who had challenged the police department's decision. The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru had withdrawn the NOC to these traders in 2012. The Director General of Police, Karnataka had upheld the Commissioner's order in 2013.
