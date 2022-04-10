Electioneering comes to end for Bochaha byelection, polling on April 12
PATNA: Electioneering for the by-elections in Bochaha (reserve) constituency in Muzaffarpur came to an end on Sunday with top leaders of the ruling coalition and the opposition making a fervent appeal to the electors to vote for their candidates.
The constituency, reserved for the scheduled caste, will undergo polling on Tuesday amidst elaborate security arrangements. Around 20 booths have been declared sensitive in view of the Maoists’ activities in the area.
On Sunday, chief minister Nitish Kumar addressed a public meeting in Musahri area of the constituency and exhorted the people to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee, Baby Kumari, and strengthen the confidence of the ruling alliance to tone up the state’s delivery system and ensure development with justice.
Many senior leaders of the BJP, including state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal, minister Janak Ram, and deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari urged the people to vote in the name of good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his commitment to serve the downtrodden.
Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, however, continued to mount its offensive against the BJP-JD(U) coalition during his public meetings. “Nothing moves in the police stations without greasing the palm of officials. More than 80 scams took place in the past seven years, while price rise has touched a historic high,” said Yadav, while urging the electors to vote for the RJD nominee Amar Kumar Paswan, son of sitting MLA Musafir Paswan, whose death has necessitated the byelections.
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, who is battling for his survival in politics after being kicked out of the NDA, called upon the people to help his party nominee, Gita Kumari (daughter of former RJD stalwart Ramai Ram), to teach the bigger parties a lesson to strangulate the son of a Dalit community. The last time VIP managed to register a victory on the seat was when its candidate Musafir Paswan, then the NDA candidate, wrested the seat by defeating RJD’s nominee Ramai Ram by a margin of over 11,000 votes.
The Congress has also fielded Tarun Chaudhary as its nominee after its bid to resume electoral alliance with the RJD of the VIP did not work out.
While the VIP is vouching for sympathy after being ditched by both BJP and the RJD, the seat is equally prestigious for the BJP as well as the RJD for their bid to prove their electoral dominance. Though the seat is reserved for the SC, the Bhumihar caste is considered the key factor to influence the voting pattern in the constituency.
In 2015, Baby Kumari, who had then contested as an Independent, won the seat by defeating her nearest rival Ramai Ram of the RJD. Later Kumari joined the BJP.
A section of senior BJP leaders of the district, however, were disenchanted over the nomination of Kumari by marginalizing the claims of committed workers and staged a protest in front of Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal at the party’s meeting in Muzaffarpur on Saturday.
JNU: Left, ABVP trade charges as students clash over non-veg food on Ram Navami
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Sunday accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members of disrupting students from consuming non-vegetarian food on campus and indulging in violence. JNUSU and left members accused the ABVP of stopping students from having non-vegetarian food at Kaveri hostel and assaulting the mess secretary on Sunday afternoon. AISA members alleged that ABVP members resorted to stone-pelting in the evening in which some students were injured.
100% BEST drivers, conductors developed antibodies
Mumbai A latest sero-survey conducted among the drivers and conductors attached with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has revealed that 100% of the frontline workers have developed antibodies against Covid. Samples from random citizens were collected. Chief Medical Officer of BEST, Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, said that a total of 776 samples of various drivers and conductors from all the depots in Mumbai were collected.
Yogi announces each of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have 100-bed hospital
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said each of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have a 100-bed hospital. Yogi Adityanath made these announcements after inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela at a primary health centre in Gorakhpur district's Jungle Kaudia block on Sunday. The Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all the primary health centres across the state. People should get their health cards made, he said.
4 dead in car-bike collision on Meerut-Baghpat Road
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured Four persons, including three women, died while two persons were injured in a car-bike collision near Kurali village on Meerut-Baghpat Road on Sunday morning, police said. Police said a resident of Aminagar Sarai of Baghpat, Bhushan, was driving a car along with his family members Magan Devi and Aadi, wife Bala Devi.
Poor response to booster doses on day 1
Mumbai The day one of booster doses for the adult population saw a poor response from both private hospitals and eligible beneficiaries. According to Co-Win estimate, 1,233 people took the booster dose in the city on Sunday. Medical director of Platinum Hospital in Mulund, Dr Bijoy Kutty, said that they saw poor response as less than 100 people came forward for the booster dose. “Hopefully, the response will be better from tomorrow,” he said.
