Fake power theft case against innocent villager raised in Bihar House
- The JD(U) MLC said that Gautam Kumar was suffering while the police officials were showing no urgency to submit the inquiry report, as the case was not lodged by them.
A false case of power theft filed against Gautam Kumar, a native of Diggi village under Konch block of Gaya district, was raised in the Bihar legislative council on Tuesday by JD(U)’s Sanjiv Shyam Singh, who sought to know if the power department will act against the guilty at South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL), who implicated Kumar in the case.
The JD(U) member said that a team of SBPDCL raided the house of one Ravindra Singh at Diggi village on January 13, but named Gautam Kumar in the case of power theft, presuming him to be the owner of the house. The SBPDL team also videographed the raid but let off the original house owner in the case.
Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that the FIR was lodged in the case on the statement of a local. “There is no hint of any conspiracy against Gautam Kumar on part of the officials,” clarified the minister. He, however, added that the Konch police station officials were asked to investigate the case and submit the report. “Fate of the case would be decided on the basis of the police investigation,” said the minister.
Generally, a case of power theft is lodged under section 379 of the Indian penal code (IPC) along with other sections of the electricity act. It is non-bailable and the accused, if found guilty, is subject to jail term of up to three years.
Talking to media persons later, MLC Singh said that Gautam Kumar was suffering while the police officials were showing no urgency to submit the inquiry report, as the case was not lodged by them.
Telemedicine facility launched at 1700 health sub-centres
Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday informed the legislative council that the state health department launched telemedicine facility at 1700 health sub-centres across the state after its formal opening by chief minister Nitish Kumar on February 12.
Also Read: Bihar relies on village chowkidars to resolve land disputes early, reduce crime
Replying to a starred question from JD(U) member Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Pandey said that the telemedicine centres were opened to provide healthcare facility to the people living in far-flung areas. Altogether 15 types of medicines have been made available to the health sub-centres for their free distribution among those requiring treatment. “So far, more than 4000 persons have been provided medical help through telemedicine facility,” said the minister.
To a supplementary question, the minister said that the national health mission had provided fund to operate six mobile medical units in Darbhanga under the state programme implementation plan. “There is no immediate plan to launch mobile medical units in other districts, as there is no allocation for it as of now,” said Pandey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake power theft case against innocent villager raised in Bihar House
- The JD(U) MLC said that Gautam Kumar was suffering while the police officials were showing no urgency to submit the inquiry report, as the case was not lodged by them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar relies on village chowkidars to resolve land disputes early, reduce crime
- According to the National Crime Bureau Record (NCRB), in Bihar in 2019, there were 3,707 crime incidents related to land and property disputes, while the number of people killed were 5,227, or 3.1% per lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darbhanga airport crosses 1 lakh passenger milestone within 4 months
- Spicejet, the lone airline with a license to fly from Darbhanga under UDAN, has again opened booking for Ahmedabad after having discontinued the direct Darbhanga-Ahmedabad flight on February 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hotter summer forecast for Bihar with maximum temperatures rising in March-May
- The maximum temperature in Bihar till March 15 is likely to hover around 32°C to 34°C, which is 2°C to 4°C above the normal for the season. Similarly, the minimum temperature is also likely to range between 14°C to 16°C, around 2°C higher than the season’s normal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MLA gives 48-hr time to catch nephew’s killers; kin blame security removal
- Sasaram SP said he met the bereaved family and posted security guards at their house. Meanwhile, raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later
- Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acute shortage of IAS officers in Bihar, many to retire this year
- Presently, the state has just 202 IAS officers against the sanctioned strength of 359.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Offline primary classes resume from March 1, parents still reluctant
- Several schools will not reopen just yet; they are planning to conduct online examinations and commence regular classes for primary students from the next academic session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar social welfare dept seeks differently-abled friendly highways, underpasses
- For persons with special ability, especially wheelchair bound ‘Divyaangs’, using the underpass is difficult as well as dangerous. Even normal people do not find most of the underpasses smooth and convenient, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Example of self-reliance': PM Modi hails migrant worker's journey to becoming f
- Baitha utilised the pandemic as an opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur and set up an LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary classes to begin from tomorrow in Bihar: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to deploy trained doctors and nurses to tackle AES this year
- A massive awareness program about the disease in the worst affected areas will also be launched.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor
- The advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox