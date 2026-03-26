FCM therapy to reach block level in a month: Health minister

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday directed officials to scale up the availability of Ferric Carboxymaltose (FCM) therapy for anaemia management to the block level within the next month, aiming to make the single-dose treatment accessible at the nearest healthcare facilities across the state. Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey. (HT File)

The directive came during the launch of the FCM therapy initiative at Patna’s Urja auditorium, where 760 women, including 20 each from all 38 districts, were administered the dose. Anaemia is a condition marked by a shortage of red blood cells or haemoglobin, which reduces the blood’s capacity to carry oxygen, leading to fatigue, weakness, and dizziness.

Highlighting the therapy’s advantages, Pandey said FCM offers single-dose efficacy, eliminating the need for repeated hospital visits. The treatment enables rapid improvement in haemoglobin levels and is considered safe and effective during pregnancy and the post-delivery period.

Pandey said the drug was included in the list of essential drugs under the state’s free medicine policy after its rate contract in December 2025. The government has since ensured district-wise supply, with an approximate stock of 2 lakh doses currently available.

The minister underscored that anaemia remains a serious public health challenge, particularly among women and children. Citing data, he said around 64% of pregnant women in Bihar are affected, making it a top priority for the government.

According to NFHS-5, anaemia prevalence among pregnant women in Bihar is about 63%, rising to 63.9% in rural areas, significantly higher than the national average of around 52%.

Health department secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said the government is working to train healthcare personnel, strengthen supply chains, and reinforce institutional mechanisms to ensure last-mile delivery of FCM therapy. Awareness campaigns will also be carried out at the rural level to maximise outreach, he added.

Officials, on the sidelines of the meet, said that while iron folic acid (IFA) supplementation and deworming programmes are in place, gaps persist in early detection, timely treatment initiation, and follow-up adherence.

At present, anaemia treatment during pregnancy largely relies on Iron Sucrose injections, which require multiple doses. This often leads to treatment discontinuation, compounded by delayed antenatal registration, weak follow-up systems, and pressure on healthcare facilities.

Compared to Iron Sucrose, FCM therapy is patient-friendly, requires fewer visits, takes less time to administer, and improves the likelihood of completing treatment. It also serves as a safe alternative after the second trimester, officials said.

The initiative aligns with the Union government’s ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ campaign, launched in 2018 to reduce anaemia prevalence across all age groups. Bihar is now pushing for accelerated gains through improved treatment access and compliance.